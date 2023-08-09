Meloni: Government does not go back on citizenship income, the goal is work

In July 112,000 recipients compared to 300,000 in December (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Rome, August 9 – “The Government has no intention of retracing its steps on Citizenship Income because our goal is to switch to employment income, that is, to what is obtained thanks to work”. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in the video ‘Giorgia’s notes’ released on Facebook. “The data coming from the labor market are encouraging – he continued – Istat says that in June the employment rate reached a new record of 61.5%, with an increase of 292,000 people in the first six months, and the unemployment rate fell to 7.4%, the lowest in the last 14 years and therefore at the end of all those who have found work since the beginning of the year are many more than those who have lost their basic income”.

“When we predicted in December that income would cease, we understood that there would be 300,000 people who would lose their income, instead after 7 months we saw that there were 112,000: this means that these people have already started working, a partly because employment is going well and partly because they knew they couldn’t count on income” concluded Meloni.

