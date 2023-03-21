Of Monica Guerzoni

Today the premier in the Chamber, united oppositions (but not on Ukraine)

An “finally European” management of migratory flows, a signal of “all-round” support for Ukraine and solutions shared by

27 countries

for the competitiveness of economies. These are the themes at the center of the phone call between Giorgia Meloni and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, in view of the EU Council of 23 and 24 Marchor. Half an hour of “long and cordial” conversation, which Palazzo Chigi considers important in the diplomatic texture that the prime minister is carrying out in an attempt to shake off Europe’s apathy. Germany fears that spring may bring a new wave of arrivals from the southern front and he understood, this is Meloni’s conviction, that “Italy cannot do it alone”.

Today in the Senate, in the traditional briefing preceding the summit, the Prime Minister will illustrate strategies and priorities, tomorrow she will speak to the Chamber and then go up to the Quirinale. «I expect progress from this EU Council», Meloni is optimistic. The oppositions, divided on Ukraine, on the migrant emergency, join forces and ask Palazzo Chigi and the Viminale to be able to know the documents of the shipwreck of Cutro, which killed (at least) on 26 February 88 person

and in front of the coasts of Calabria.

At 11.30 the prime minister will brief the Senate and at 2.00 pm, in the Chamber, the group leaders of the minorities will present the request for civic access to the disaster papers, with the aim of embarrass the government: why didn’t the rescue operations start in time to avoid the massacre? Meloni spoke about it in the offices of Brothers of Italy with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, leaving for a mission in the Ivory Coast. And today the premier will hold the point in defense of the Italian institutions, convinced that they have done everything possible “as always” to save men, women and children. See also "My son's misfortune is a trauma"

Rome has been pressing for days to convince the Union to change pace and Brussels struck another blow yesterday. Ursula von der Leyen made known the letter to the 27 countries in which she writes that «the terrible shipwreck off the coast of Calabria was a vivid reminder of theurgency of our action». The EU Commission is ready to mobilize 110 million euros in 2023in addition to 208 already committed for anti-trafficking cooperation. For the president “a fair and sustainable solution can only be found in a European and balanced approach”. Von der Leyen seems to have convinced herself that Italy cannot do it alone: «We can achieve more goals only if we act together».

In Brussels is alarm on the economic and political situation of Tunisia. “The country is in danger of collapsing,” warned the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in the meeting with the counterparts of the 27 —. There is not only one question of stability, but also the question of irregular migratory flows which worries us a lot. The border with Libya is increasingly fragile, we need strong European action». In the coming days the European Commissioner Paul Gentiloni will be in Tunis to deal with the financing dossier.

The other issue destined to trigger tensions between the parties is the posture to take on the war in Ukraine. In the aftermath of the very long vertice informale in Moscow between Putin and Xi-Jinping, the prime minister will reiterate full support including military to Kiev. The novelty is the decision of the Foreign Affairs-Defence Council of the EU to invest two billion to jointly purchase ammunition. The Italian government has the green light from Parliament to send military equipment until the end of the year, and yet weapons remain the most divisive political issue. The opposition is still split over military support for Ukraine. The Pd resolution calls for the intensification of Europe’s diplomatic commitment for peace and recognizes the right of Ukrainians to self-defense. The M5S, on the other hand, fears military escalation. «As far as the sending of arms is concerned, we have already given», is Giuseppe Conte’s niet, who asks the government to intensify the diplomatic effort and spurs Elly Schlein to say no to arms: «I hope that, with the new summit, the Pd can make this choice in the direction we have taken ». distant locations, but if the premier’s communications are put to a vote in separate parts, some convergence on the left could prove possible. See also Apple unveils new Macs. Market-leading power, advanced displays and a revolution in graphics