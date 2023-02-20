news-txt”>

Italy is firmly on the side of Ukraine and wants to play a leading role also in the reconstruction of the country tormented by a year of war. Giorgia Meloni, after weeks that were not easy due to the storm unleashed by Silvio Berlusconi’s words on Volodymr Zelensky, lands in Warsaw. A city that also becomes the starting point of a long journey that takes her to Kiev, where she will have the long-awaited meeting with the Ukrainian president.

Meanwhile, face to face with his friend Mateusz Morawiecki who shares militancy in the European Conservative group with the premier. An opportunity to also make a point on sending military supplies to allow the Ukrainians to defend themselves and pursue “peace and stability”. Finally, the conversation with President Duda. The appointment with the Polish prime minister takes place while in a capital lashed by bad weather, even the American president Joe Biden is about to arrive, early and surprisingly, just returning from a lightning visit to Ukraine. But the agendas of the two leaders do not cross. Meloni arrives in the late afternoon, and resumes his public appearances after a flu that kept her away from institutional commitments for a week and which still leaves some aftermath in her voice: “we are human” she will say in front of Polish journalists only, making fun of the blows of coughing that force her to stop several times while speaking. Italy and Poland have a strong bond, she says, so much so that they are the “only two nations that mention the other in their national anthem”. A bond that can only continue to “grow”. Even more so if at the head of their respective governments there are two representatives of the European Conservatives, who also share a common vision of the battles to be carried on together in Brussels.

The meeting with the Polish prime minister serves to take stock of the migrant dossier, another topic dear to Rome and Warsaw. The two call Europe into question: “Brussels must take care of the problem”, says Morawiecki. He uses even harsher tones Meloni: “We cannot continue to allow the selection of entry to be made by gangs of traffickers, we cannot confuse migrations and refugees”. It is easy to guess that Europe is the face-to-face stone guest even when it comes to aid to businesses: “we realize how the EU needs very concrete measures to defend its companies”, continues Meloni who he invites Brussels to transform itself “into a political and non-bureaucratic giant where the principle of subsidiarity applies”. But military aid to Kiev is the highlight of the conversation between the two. “We talked about future supplies to Ukraine for peace and stability,” Morawiecki makes it clear. Words echoed by the prime minister, reaffirming Italy’s “all-round” closeness to Kiev. “We have been there and we will be there”, Meloni reiterates.

The premier had repeatedly expressed her intention to visit Kiev before the anniversary of the start of the conflict, on 24 February. You spoke about it in your brief conversation in Brussels with Zelensky whom you are preparing to meet in Kiev in the next few hours. Security reasons push Palazzo Chigi to maintain maximum confidentiality on details up to the last minute, but the Italian delegation should proceed along the lines of the many visits that followed one another to the Ukrainian capital in a year of war. Meloni arrives while all over the world, and also in Italy, pacifists are preparing to return to the streets to ask for an end to hostilities. And in a context in which polls indicate 51% of Italians are in favor of supporting Ukraine, as was also noted in the interview with Zelensky by the Italian media. Support that the Ukrainian president considers “fundamental” and that the premier will reaffirm once again by visiting the symbolic places of Ukrainian resistance to Russian aggression. The visit to Kiev could also be an opportunity to relaunch the idea of ​​a conference on reconstruction, possibly to be held in Italy, as soon as the conditions are right. In the meantime, the government is preparing the ground together with the Italian companies involved after Confindustria reopened its representative office in Ukraine in January – on the occasion of a visit by Carlo Bonomi together with the business minister Adolfo Urso -.