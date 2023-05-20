Meloni leaves Japan early: “I have to go back to dealing with Emilia-Romagna”. The announcement on the G7: «The next summit in a year in Puglia»

«Ukraine knows it can count on all-round Italian support. In these two days we have brought our point of view »: said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a press conference from Japan, in Hiroshima, where she is at the G7 summit. Not for long: «I need to go back to Italy to see what is happening in Emilia, my conscience dictates it to me and I have also explained it to the other leaders. I need time to better organize the CDM and the measures that will be approved on Tuesday », she explained, referring to the floods that are devastating the region. «Clearly – the premier specified – we will have to allocate resources for the emergency, for those of reconstruction we have to wait to understand more by talking to the people. We find the resources, hence the great availability from Biden to the EU. Not thanks to me but to Italy’s role».

Looking to 2024

In thanking Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, complimenting him “also for the lucidity with which he has extended the topics of the debates addressed in recent days”, the premier recalled that next year the summit will be hosted by Italy, probably after the middle of June. He also specified where: «We chose Puglia because it has a symbolic meaning: over the centuries it has served as a bridge between West and East, it is a land symbol of the embrace between the two worlds which allows us to overcome the by opposing propaganda. And again: «I anticipated our priorities to the other leaders. On Ukraine, we want respect for international rules. Energy security, migrations and attention to Africa on which there has been culpable forgetfulness».

Ukraine and AI

Tomorrow, meanwhile, the invited leaders and partners will meet the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. The ongoing conflict, Meloni explained, was in fact at the center of the discussions, as well as “the consequences it generates for our society, and the mistakes made in the past”. But not the only one: “We also talked about economic coercion, relations with the global South, how to overcome the narrative of a West against the rest of the world“. And again: «We talked about Artificial Intelligence, a theme linked to democracy: progress is running faster than us, and we run a risk by underestimating it. Progress no longer serves to optimize human capabilities, but to replace them. Democracies risk weakening because of this.” Ample space was reserved, he also added, for “many crises underway”: “Cooperation is needed. Unlike others, we have liberal economies, we leave something behind, I’m thinking of the Italian dam in Ethiopia. The others move differently: the challenge is to help Africans use their resources. We are trying to find a positive solution to the agreement between Tunisia and the IMF”.

The meeting with Macron

During the G7 summit in Hiroshima Meloni met the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and before the leader of Kiev, the Prime Minister also spoke with the French president Emmanuel Macron. An interview which, says the premier, “went as well as always: we are concrete beyond the things in the electoral campaign that each of us has. We are two neighboring countries on many dossiers. The next EU Council must act immediately on Tunisia and there is full willingness to lend a hand not so much to Italy but to Europe whose frontier we are”. Zelensky and Meloni had met last Saturday in Rome, as part of the Ukrainian leader’s tour of European capitals. Before arriving in Japan, the Ukrainian president had described the G7 meetings as “important meetings with Ukraine’s partners and friends”. He had invoked “security and strengthened cooperation for our victory”, and announced that “today peace will become closer”.

The solidarity of the leaders for Emilia Romagna

After the meetings held in the first half of the morning, the prime minister wanted to express her gratitude towards the leaders who expressed their solidarity with Italy for the floods that are devastating Emilia Romagna. “I would like to thank the leaders of the G7 and the partners of several nations who are expressing words of solidarity with Italy and the populations affected by the flood in these hours”, writes Meloni on Twitter. «Your closeness is a tangible sign of our cohesion in difficult moments. Thank you”.

Read also: