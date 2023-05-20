Meloni leaves the G7 and returns: ‘Conscience dictates it to me’ – World

She leaves the G7 one day early because “conscience” requires her to return. Giorgia Meloni before leaving Hiroshima for Emilia Romagna explains that she has already been away for too long. That she needs to see with her own eyes the extent of the disaster that has brought the flooded lands to their knees. And to better prepare the most urgent measures that will arrive in the Council of Ministers which is still set for Tuesday.

Bad weather, Meloni: ‘My conscience requires me to return’

It could not have been done before, perhaps between one stage and another of the journey that took her to Iceland and then to Japan. Because civil protection is still making an inventory of the damage. And because the bad weather has not yet stopped raging in areas that largely live on tourism, with the summer season just around the corner.

Meanwhile, “20 million” will arrive on Tuesday to deal with emergencies. Then there will be other resources, substantial ones will be needed, to be allocated to reconstruction. Last year 400 million were allocated for the Marches. For Emilia, the first calculations made in the government will need more. Only for the streets (over 500 closed ones) the Region estimates damages for billions of euros. The resources “are found” assures Meloni. But first “we need to pray for this disaster to stop” says the premier who will stop in Forlì, among other things. Of course there is also the “great solidarity” of the other countries ready to give “any kind of help”, as Emmanuel Macron said earlier, but also Charles Michel and Justin Trudeau who “was a bit reckless, too, a victim of fake news“, the prime minister dismisses the incident on LGBT rights. All settled. How good are the relationships with the other partners who have expressed their condolences and support.

The host Fumio Kishida, at the opening of the G7 session open to guests. Or US President Joe Biden who showed his “solidarity and his comfort” with a hug, as Italian sources did not fail to underline. And then the others who “have called and written” in recent days, “from the Arab Emirates to Austria”, quotes Meloni, convinced that “there will be no need to resort” to the resources of others (in the list of countries ready to give an hand there is also Viktor Orban’s Hungary). And “we will be able to deal with it in the folds of our budgets”. Without resorting, however, to the funds of the Pnrr, as the Democratic Party has asked for example because, also explains the deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini in Bologna, there would be the risk of “losing months”. Instead we need to act quickly, with a first package of measures to “relieve families and businesses in the territories”: it is difficult with the countries still under water to count the needs, the list of municipalities is being drawn up and is being evaluated if, in addition to Emilia Romagna, particularly affected areas of the Marche and Tuscany will also be affected.

The province of Rimini will certainly be included in the state of emergency already approved in early May (with the allocation of 10 million for the Region). In the immediate term there will be the postponement of the terms for the obligations of a contributory, fiscal, social security and procedural nature in the most affected areas, as already done with previous emergencies. And probably the exemption from service for PA staff who cannot go to work because they are displaced (on the model already tested during the pandemic). While an initial intervention in support of the production system could see the free guarantee by the Central Fund for enterprises, in a package that Minister Adolfo Urso is working together with trade associations, focused above all on artisans and SMEs.

ANSA agency 45-minute interview after the French president’s tweet on the floods in Emilia Romagna. Meloni also had an interview with Ukrainian President Zelensky (ANSA)