Meloni: “Minimum wage? Nice slogan but the application can create problems. We will open a discussion”. M5s and Pd: “Discuss without bluffing”

The minimum wage? “It’s a nice title, it works very well as a slogan, but in its application it risks creating problems”. Word of Giorgia Meloni, who spoke on Non Stop News on Rtl 102.5. A few hours after the meeting of the Labor Commission from the Camerathe premier intervened on the issue, explaining that she was available “to open at a confrontation with the opposition” while emphasizing that the way forward is that of collective bargaining “to be strengthened”. Yesterday he was the president of the Labor Commission Walter Rizzetto, exponent of Brothers of Italy to relaunch his proposal to Pd and M5s: the majority will not vote for theamendment suppressive (which would compromise the future of the bill) but the discussion will have to be postponed to September. An attempt at mediation, in view of the commission meeting scheduled for tonight at 8.30 pm, which provoked the accusation of the opposition: “The Government cannot think of making fun of them by saying that they still have to study and deepen. Legal minimum wage now,” he tweeted Joseph Conte.

Meloni: “We will open to confrontation” – So how does Meloni respond to the accusations of wanting to postpone the discussion on the minimum wage to gain time? “We are not putting off any positions. The oppositions have asked for a confrontation and it takes time to confront each other but then you know: how to do it is wrong ”, replies the premier. Which then made a distinction between parties that are not part of the majority. “I have read Calenda’s appeals, there is an opposition that takes a responsible, serious, polite, non-prejudicial approach. It is right to give a signal, regardless of the fact that we will then find a solution to the problem. We will open discussions and try to understand if there is a solution”, continued the head of the executive, explaining that “the subject of the minimum wage interests me, no one more than me realizes how much the problem exists on wages, we have worked on it”. She then added: “I’m a little intrigued by an opposition that after being in government one ten yearstoday he discovers that in Italy there is a problem of salary and precariousness and considers it a responsibility of a government that has been in office for nine months”. But on the subject, he assured, “we will open to comparison” because “the issue of wages interests me” and because “there is an opposition that takes a polite approach and I believe it is right to give some signals of confrontation”.

Oppositions: “No bluff” – Words that have not convinced nor the Pd nor the 5 star movement. “I find it hard to understand how the condition of the working poor can be defined as a slogan even if they work. It is an emergency in this country that we have discussed several times in recent months because all the November resolutions and agendas of all the oppositions have been rejected. We had one discussion about 4 months long packed with hearings and insights, so they’ve had plenty of time to think and work, we reiterate who we are available for comparison but concrete actions are needed. We asked for the withdrawal of the suppressive amendment that was presented on the unitary text of the oppositions “, says the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein. “It’s funny that Giorgia Meloni says that there is an opposition that has only recently discovered the issue of low wages and precariousness. The prime minister has a really poor memory and she should find out a little more before speaking so lightly. There The M5S’s first minimum wage proposal dates back to 2013, if anything, it is she who discovered the theme today. As far as we are concerned, it is important to raise the starvation wages of millions of workers and to succeed in this we are available to argue with the government, but without bluffing“, dice Francesco Silvestri, group leader in the Chamber of M5S. Contrary to the opinion of the Renzians, with Hector Rosato who takes the side of the center-right: “The majority asks to postpone the discussion on the minimum wage to September to try to find a common solution and we say No? A bill that, even if it were approved in August in the House, should still just go to the Senate? Come on, let’s be serious! We ask the government for guarantees on the withdrawal of the suppressive amendment and on the start of a preliminary discussion table but only those who favor the controversy over the interests of millions of underpaid Italians can say No!”.

The majority work on a 2-month break – Meanwhile, in view of the commission meeting scheduled for tonight, the majority would be working on one suspensive two months, to postpone the discussion on the minimum wage bill to the end of September. As already happened for the Mes, we are therefore moving towards the vote in the Chamber of a postponement of the examination of the provision. According to the agency Lapresse from some parliamentary sources, therefore, it would not be submitted to a vote, in the Montecitorio Labor commission, the suppressive amendment filed by the center-right to the proposal presented by the united oppositions (with the exception of Iv). The pdl would land directly in the classroom on Thursday for the general discussion but the vote on the suspension shouldn’t take place before next week. Meanwhile Forza Italia will present its bill to support lower wages. “It is a concrete initiative, by easy applicationwhich can be shared to give an adequate contract to those who don’t have one and to counter “pirate” contracts, it is explained.

The attack on the CGIL – During the interview with Rtl Meloni also attacked CGIL who announced a strike for October against the budget law “before there is a budget law”: “This will finally give everyone the opportunity to see how there is an opposition that is not on the merits but is the daughter of a prejudice”. On the Spanish vote, however, the premier maintained that “the result of Vox was expected in the current context” but in any case the center-right “is growing a lot in Spain” even if “no one is able to express a majority and I wish the Spaniards to form a government as soon as possible because we are friendly peoples regardless of who governs”. The tenant of Palazzo Chigi he then added: “It makes the Italian left smile, which consoles itself with the playoff of Sanchez’s Spanish left”. And speaking of his future, Meloni assured that he intends to rule for at least 5 years: “I consider it a marathon even if I hope to have the physique because at this pace”.