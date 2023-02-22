Kyiv, from our correspondent. “Italy does not hesitate”, but then Giorgia Meloni coughs. Annoyance coincides with questions. One shot, two shots, water please. Here is the omnipresent Patrizia Scurti, secretary with the bottle. A blow on the chest to get rid of the annoyance, eyes rolling towards the gold stuccoes of the Hall of Honor of 1755. The question arrives about Silvio Berlusconi’s pro-Putin stance. The great fear, which has been making Palazzo Chigi anxious for hours, materializes. Volodymyr Zelensky: “Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed or relatives killed”. boom. Cough in the room. She is the premier. Water, please.

In an instant, the ghosts of this mission that Meloni cares about materialize. On the other hand, early in the morning, as soon as she got off the special train at the Kyiv station, she had immediately given the key to this story: “I’m here to help Italians understand”. The sense of Italian commitment to support Ukraine. The optimism of the will, on the pessimism of public opinion which is starting to turn up their noses on the cost of the war, not to mention precisely the allies. From Silvio Berlusconi to the muttering Matteo Salvini, cautious and as soon as possible controversial with the military choice of Palazzo Chigi. A concept that Meloni repeats at the press conference, inside this sugar paper-colored building, the Mariinsky Palace, already an international backdrop for the resistance of the comedian who became president. “I will do what I can to transfer the importance of our choice to every Italian”. Zelensky looks at her and smiles at her.

It is a special day for the world: a few hours later Putin spoke in the Duma, Biden in Warsaw, and then there is Zelensky here with the leader of a G7 country, there is the girl from Garbatella to represent Europe. And therefore it is impossible to look the other way, rather “it’s stupid”. Meloni is Miss Nato, today more than ever: yes to military aid without distinction between offense and defense, green light in April for a reconstruction conference complete with a region to adopt. And then this Rome-Odessa tandem for the candidacy for Expo 2030. There is harmony between the premier with the white sweater and the president with the usual military green uniform. And there also seems to be real participation. Meloni’s tears in the mud of Bucha tell it when he walks, under a malign rain, over the mass graves of 116 civilians.

She stops with mother’s eyes in front of the stele dotted with teddy bears. It is a tour of pain and conviction, the one that then moves to Irpin, where the athermal Mario Draghi also stopped, shocked by the bloody nativity scene. Here the nostrils are attacked by the acrid smell of corpses, “that never goes away”, vents a resident who has returned to live among gutted buildings, houses propped up by machine gun fire and car wrecks. The Italian delegation – including undersecretary Giovanbattista Fazzolari, diplomatic advisor Francesco Talò and ambassador Francesco Maria Zazo – follows a clear line. Without emotional peaks, but not redundant either. In short, the premier who arrives at the presidential palace keeps a sober, almost sheltered line. She is more interested in not tripping over some boulder. Instead here is the Cav., stone guest. Palazzo Chigi tried until the last moment to block the most obvious question possible after Berlusconi’s words against Zelensky pronounced on the Sunday of the regional elections (“We must ask homogeneous questions for both”, was the order of the team).

However, the bubo eventually burst. And the words of the Ukrainian president took precedence over the reassurances of the prime minister on the government’s political line. That does not change, that will not have changes, that “deeds speak”. The solidity of Meloni, who does not respond to fighters by sending everything to coordinate with the allies, collides with Zelensky’s words against the president of Forza Italia. He takes it out on the “brotherly Russian friends” of Cav. that “they never came with tanks in his backyard”. And therefore “no one has ever killed his relatives, his wife has never escaped at three in the morning in search of food”. And “nobody took their suitcases at three in the morning to escape. And this thanks to the brotherly love of Russia”.

Zelensky’s words arrive like slingshots in Meloni’s earphone, as soon as the translator does his duty. However, entr’actes still happen. A blackout in the hall makes the presidential guards in camouflage and weapons to the teeth jump. “It’s a Russian aggression”, tries to play down the landlord. Even the guest shows off his excellent English and starts translating a question, again about Berlusconi, to Zelensky. “I am a working-class president,” Meloni jokes. Strong concepts leave time for a controversy destined to rebound in Rome. Also skip the embargo imposed on journalists before reporting the press conference. Everyone gets on their nerves. At eight o’clock Meloni gets on the train that will take her back to Poland this morning, and then to Rome. A mission that she considers successful, but full of spite.