Meloni receives Tom Cruise: ‘Mission impossible every day in government’ – Politics

The prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, receives Tom Cruise at Palazzo Chigi. The Hollywood star, protagonist of the Mission Impossible saga, arrived at the seat of government aboard a luxury sedan with tinted rear windows, followed by another car and four vans. The meeting with the premier lasted about half ‘Now.

“Glad that the capital of Italy is the protagonist of Tom Cruise’s latest film. Today in Rome the world premiere. The ‘mission impossible’ are also our daily bread in government”. This is the message, accompanied by the emoticon of a smile, published by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, with a photo together with the Hollywood star actor received at Palazzo Chigi.

World premiere in Rome for the new chapter of the saga (ANSA)

