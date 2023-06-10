Meloni the African. To succeed in Tunis, forget sovereignty, propaganda and emergencyism

In unsuspecting times, our Cassandra offered us the lens to observe the point of contradiction: “The sovereign international does not exist. Today, for any country, the national interest is played out beyond borders. In the ability to cooperate and be competitive”. And then, illustrating the activity of the newly born Med-Or, the foundation committed to studying, strengthening international ties, exchanges and relations between Italy and the Mediterranean countries, you told us (July 2021): “In Tunisia a bell has not rung, but a wake-up call. It is clear that the Mediterranean is crucial for Europe and for the balance of the planet. What do we tell the Tunisians, they have to wait?”. The reference was to the unsatisfactory outcome of one of the many European Councils, to the usual lag, between the urgency on the Balkan route, considered a priority, and the time delay on North Africa.

In the meantime war has broken out, Tunisia is on the brink of default and, to paraphrase Woody Allen, we don’t feel so good about the consequences of that default either, because, Cassandra keeps repeating, that “collapse” would be threefold: economic, migration and, in the asymmetrical war being played out in Africa, Vladimir Putin would score more than one point. Marco Minniti, a friend of this newspaper (hence Cassandra) will forgive us if we use his work and that of his foundation to frame Giorgia Meloni’s next visit to Tunis, together with Ursula von der Leyen and Mark Rutte: timing, risks and opportunities .

Let’s make it short: in Africa you get there late and badly. And it’s always the same story: up to now Europe has not considered the Mediterranean a priority, making a strategic mistake because in the meantime the Russians and the Turks have arrived in Africa and, with them, the great destabilization. And with them we, Italy: instead of bringing Europe to Africa, exercising a natural role by position, tradition and vocation, we too left, even before Giorgia Meloni arrived. In short, we always get there with the anguish of an emergency, not understanding that a part of its future is at stake (Italy and Europe) (it would be enough to see just some demographic data).

Let’s put it this way: the government has finally discovered it (Africa), intensifying in recent months an activity of meetings in Algeria, Libya, Egypt, precisely Tunisia, but the measure of its success and its failure will be how much Europe will be able to bring to Tunisia and how. Whether with an overall drawing or chasing emergencies. If as a branch of the international IMF which postpones any decision on a loan until President Kais Saied makes the reforms he does not want to make, or as a large supranational entity which develops an autonomous initiative. And here, specifically in Tunisia, there is a double bet with the parties involved, making a European critical mass weigh both in Washington and towards Saied so that he unblocks the reforms.

But more generally, the space for a recovery of initiative that leads to a plan for Africa that goes beyond the emergency logic. And, if possible, also from propaganda. The last exercise of which was flaunted at the European immigration summit, yet another failure presented as a success, because there is no mandatory relocation but, on the other hand, we have obtained repatriation in transit countries (except Libya , you can’t): that is, if one leaves from Niger and arrives in Italy via Tunisia, he is repatriated to Tunisia (which is jumping). You understand: best wishes.

Now, Tunis, with the EU commission. With all the limits and delays, the trip incorporated a political lesson: the national interest is defended beyond national borders and with more Europe (understood as European solidarity). It is, technically, the opposite of sovereignty, and here we go again with Cassandra. In this triple bath of reality there is an opportunity for Giorgia Meloni and one for the country, and the two things are intertwined. Let’s face it as it is: after the era of gossip and propaganda – the smugglers, the terraqueous orb, the state of emergency and even ethnic substitution – here we will see if Giorgia Meloni has the stuff that, so far, in Europe has not demonstrated by refraining from engaging in real negotiation. And we must cheer for Giorgia the African in the name of realism to speed up the change of pace, throwing away the trash of the Italian Giorgia which includes her hostility to the French and her falling in love with Vox until having relations with Spanish government, that they too have some interest.

The problem is not giving money to put up walls. But take back a historical role of Italy. This newspaper followed the activity of Medor very carefully, both the more “political” meetings and the activities of a more cultural nature. And he recorded how there is, in those African countries, a great demand for Italy, seen as a friendly country, but also a great power of culture and knowledge. And this is possible both because “we have a great past behind us” (we cite, for all, Amintore Fanfani and Aldo Moro) but also because there is an important soft power work of foundations like this, made up of hundreds of collaborations, projects , partnerships between Italian cultural institutions and their counterparts in North Africa. Only in recent months have we recounted the arrival, in the foundation’s initiatives, of two presidents, the Somali and the Nigerien, a seminar for relations with France, work to re-establish relations with the emirates, the meeting of the international board , a unique example of its kind, which favored the discussion on the cooperation prospects of personalities from the main European, Arab and African countries. On several occasions there has been a common sensitivity with representatives of the Italian government, from Guido Crosetto to Antonio Tajani to Matteo Piantedosi.

It is an activity that has fostered awareness on the subject and, at the same time, represents a possible working hypothesis. It is simply called the national interest. If possible, to be removed from propaganda, because it affects the fundamentals of a country. It is to be hoped that the prime minister will treasure it, transforming it into a courageous and concrete policy. And that the opposition, as happens in “normal countries”, reconcile its role with that of defending the national interest. If the premier in Tunisia manages to give the sense of a change of course, which represents in a nutshell the renunciation of ideological sovereignty in favor of a European approach, it is a victory for the country.