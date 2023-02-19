“The superbonus cost every Italian 2000 euros. When the state spends it, nothing is free”. Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni in her social column “Notes of Giorgia”.

“The total cost” of the superbonus credits “is currently 105 billion euros”, highlights the premier, who assures: “Now we have to look for solutions to avoid the collapse of thousands of companies“. “Now we have to defend the public budget.”

On the superbonus “there have been many scams, around 9 billion euros in fraud“, underlines Meloni.

“We will summon all the associations to ask how we can help them and to put everything on a sensible track”, continues the prime minister. “If we left the superbonus as it is, we wouldn’t have the money to do the finance“.

“We want to push the banks and all the actors we can involve to absorb the credits that are stranded, which no one wants to take. And we have better defined the responsibility of whoever has to take that credit,” Meloni explained.

POLITICS

At the Regionals in Lazio and Lombardy there was “an affirmation from the center-right but also a signal that comes from citizens on the consensus around the work that the government is carrying out. We will repay consensus with the long-awaited reforms that Italy expects and have not been made in recent years”, says Meloni commenting on the elections.

“I am very satisfied with the Council’s conclusions: with good will Italy can defend its interests in Europe. With regard to migrants, it is clear to all that the conclusions represent a total change of paradigm and approach. Concepts such as the emigration is a European problem and adequate resources are needed”, says the premier.

“Many Italians must be convinced to participate in the elections, the abstention rate in the Regional elections was high, every citizen who decides not to participate in the vote is a defeat for politics”, Meloni declares.

THE SECURITY

“Since last January 16, thanks to the security in the stations, we have had 144 arrests, 155 foreigners expelled, enormous quantities of drugs and weapons have been seized, the work continues. Now this government is going to war against illegal occupations, let’s start with the evictions“, says Meloni. “The era in which the state turns away on the front of legality is over: public housing goes to those in need”.

THE ENERGY

“Among the good news is that concerning energy and bills: the Italian Energy Agency said that on the protected market the next bills will have a reduction of 34.2%: this is especially the result of the battle on the European ceiling on the price of gas, started by the previous government which we carried on vigorously and in the end we won. The very fact of imagining a ceiling on the price of gas blocked the speculation that was draining billions of euros. Compared to the coverage that we had put in place to guarantee companies and families to pay their bills with the support of the State, it could mean freeing up some resources and being able to allocate them to something else”. So Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her social column ‘Notes by Georgia’.

IT PNRR

“The Pnrr has more than 220 billion, although largely in debt, the point is that up to now less than 20 have been spent: initially an expenditure of 43 billion was envisaged for 2022 at the end of the year, then become 34, therefore 21. In reality, less than 20 were spent”, says Meloni. “Even worse – he adds – goes for other funds, such as the cohesion funds, intended for territories in greater difficulty. In the 2014-2020 European programming, Italy spent around 43 billion of 126 billion. Today the new programming opens, there are tens of billions more to spend, the point is whether we know how to spend them”.

