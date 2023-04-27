Meloni to Italian companies: «Invest in Ukraine, it will win»

With an appeal to entrepreneurs “not to be afraid to bet on Ukraine”, Giorgia Meloni ranks our country “in the front row” in view of the reconstruction. An enterprise which, according to the World Bank, is worth 411 billion dollars over the next ten years. The war is not over, yet the premier spurs companies (and politics) to plan for tomorrowwith the belief that Kiev will win against Moscow and join the European Union.

The bilateral conference for the reconstruction of Ukraine which was held yesterday at the Palazzo dei Congressi of the EUR saw the live video participation of Volodymyr Zelensky. The leader of resistance to Putin's army reiterated his belief that "Ukraine will win the war" and invited Italy to work together to get the bombed country back on its feet. In the afternoon, after the first phone call with Xi Jinping since the outbreak of the conflict, Zelensky called Palazzo Chigi to thank Meloni, for the conference and "for his personal leadership in tireless support for the Ukrainians». An exchange of views, also on possible Chinese mediation, which the Ukrainian president himself then gave an account of on Twitter. During the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Giorgia Meloni has promised that "Italy will continue to do its part at 360 degrees" and will "strongly support Kiev's right to be part of the European family". To the Prime Minister of Kiev, received at the Quirinale together with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Sergio Mattarella he confirmed "Italy's full support, in every area and as long as necessary».

For the head of state, Kiev must join the EU “as soon as possible” and peace will have to “respect the integrity of Ukraine”. In front of the heads of 600 Italian and 150 Ukrainian companies, Meloni invites us to “look beyond the enemy” to imagine a future of “peace and well-being” for Ukraine and its “courageous” people. A “possible and inevitable reconstruction” that the citizens of the country invaded and tortured by the Russians have indicated to the world: “Money, architects, engineers, workers are not enough, what is needed is the nostalgia for freedom and for one’s own future that the Ukrainian people have been able to demonstrate so well”.

Closing the conference organized by the Farnesina and ICE, Meloni predicts the “economic miracle of Ukraine” and urges companies not to be afraid to take risks: “Investing in reconstruction today and betting on Ukraine’s victory is not a gamblebut a forward-looking investment in peace and economic growth”. Tajani shows the press a bracelet made from steel produced in Mariupol to show plastically one of the sectors of possible collaboration between the two countries. And since Ukraine “will soon be part of the EU and will be an important part of the single market”, the minister recalled that the “Italian system” has four million small and medium-sized enterprises.

Also Meloni is convinced that Italy has what it takes to play as a protagonist, but he admits that the series of memorandums signed yesterday is only the foundation stone. In 2025, when Rome will be the rotating president of the G7, it will organize an international conference on reconstruction “much bigger than this one”. Confindustria has opened an office in Kiev and is ready to support Ukraine’s “economic and social recovery”, assures the president on Twitter Carlo Bonomi.