Meloni to Zelensky: «Military aid until a just peace». Mattarella: “Fully by your side”

The Ukrainian president visits an armored Rome more than a year after the start of the conflict in Ukraine. First the meeting with the head of state. Then the one with Prime Minister Meloni. In the afternoon face to face with the Pope

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met the head of state Sergio Mattarella after being landed this morning at the military airport of Ciampino. “Peace, for which we all work, must restore justice and international law. It must be a true peace and not a surrender”. This is what, according to reports, the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella said to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the conversation at the Quirinale. And again: «I reconfirm Italy’s full support for Ukraine in terms of military, financial, humanitarian aid and reconstruction, in the short and long term. Not only the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine are at stake, but also the freedom of peoples and the international order”.

Zelensky to Mattarella: our victory is peace

«I’m here to thank Italy. I would like to embrace the Italians one by one for the support that has been continuously offered to us at all levels and which has not changed with the governments (Draghi and Meloni). We have common values ​​with Italy. We are for peace, our victory is peace. We are open to all international contributions but we are suffering the war on our territory and peace must provide for justice throughout our territory”. According to what has been learned, however, this is what the Ukrainian president, Volodomir Zelensky, said during the talks at the Quirinale with Sergio Mattarella.

“Italy is on the right side in this war”

«I am grateful for the consistent position on support for Ukraine. We appreciate the important military assistance which gives our country the ability to resist Russian aggression. The key to our success on the battlefield is the timely receipt of needed assistance. Italy was and is on the right side, on the side of truth in this war. We are moving in the direction of victory. Thus Zelensky in a message on Telegram in Ukrainian and Italian.

Summit at Palazzo Chigi with Prime Minister Meloni

After the meeting with the head of state Sergio Mattarella, the Ukrainian president’s motorcade left in the direction of Palazzo Chigi where a few minutes before 1pm it was welcomed in the courtyard of honor by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. After shaking hands, the two leaders embraced and kissed. Then they reviewed the honor guard of the Montebello lancers. The interview began immediately after, which lasted 70 minutes: it is, it is explained, a tete-à-tete for two. The meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was an opportunity to reaffirm Italy’s firm support for Ukraine at all levels, for its territorial integrity, for the sovereignty and independence of Kiev and the closeness of the Italian people to the Ukrainian people committed to defending the shared values ​​of freedom and democracy jeopardized by the Russian invasion war.

Meloni to Zelensky: military aid until a just peace

“Italy, in collaboration with the main Allies, will continue to provide the necessary support, including military support, so that a just peace can be reached for Ukraine, which can only exist if Russia ceases hostilities”. It is one of the concepts, as far as we learn, expressed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the conversation that has just begun with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. At the same time, it is explained, “Italy will continue to support a rigorous application of the sanctions which are one of the main tools against the aggressor, together with the financial and military ones, to bring an end to hostilities”.

A press point will follow after a working breakfast. In the afternoon, instead, the meeting of the Ukrainian president with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

Salvini: “I would have met him, but it wasn’t expected”

«I hope they are important meetings, they are at the highest levels: the Holy Father, the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister. I read some surreal reconstruction based on which I would not have gone: it was never foreseen. A Prime Minister meets a Prime Minister”, explained the Minister of Infrastructure and Deputy Prime Minister, Matthew Salvini, during a press point at a Lega gazebo in Milan, speaking of his absence from the talks that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will have during his visit to Rome today. «I hope that in addition to dutiful and consistent support for Ukraine, a way will also be found to think about the aftermath, the day of the ceasefire, peace and the end of this war. I hope that this will also be discussed at the tables», said Salvini, who when asked if he would meet Zelensky then replied: «God forbid, I was at the reconstruction conference ten days ago».

