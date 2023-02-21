Italia by Barbara Fiammeri On February 21, the meeting with the Ukrainian leader, before the stop in Warsaw. The transfer in the sign of Draghi but the premier will be alone in the carriage that will take her to the Ukrainian capital

Giorgia Meloni is traveling to Kiev for the meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky. The premier will first stop in Warsaw where she will most likely have a face-to-face meeting with her Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, who is also one of her major allies in Europe and among the countries most determined to counter the Russian invasion. In fact, US President Joe Biden will also soon arrive in Poland.

The speeches of Biden and Putin

On Tuesday, February 21, Biden will give a speech in which he will reaffirm the support of NATO and the West for the Ukrainian resistance. On the same day, Putin will speak in Moscow, three days before the anniversary of February 24, when the tanks with the zeta painted in white started the “special operation”.

Meloni will reiterate Italy’s full support for the Ukrainian people

Giorgia Meloni will instead be in Kiev in those hours to reiterate to the Ukrainian president Italy’s full and convinced support for the battle for freedom she is carrying on with her people. Meloni and Zelensky they met already on 9 February in Brussels on the occasion of the European Council. An interview then lasting a few minutes in which, however, the prime minister confirmed to the Ukrainian leader the sending of the Samp-T anti-aircraft and anti-missile system produced together with the French.

Melons in the sign of Draghi

The move to Kiev Meloni had put on the agenda since he took office. “Unconditional” support for Ukraine has never been in question and you had already expressed it as leader of the opposition by siding with your predecessor Mario Draghi who thanked you publicly for this on several occasions. Certainly Meloni’s journey takes place in a very different context from what Draghi did in June last year. The then Italian prime minister had Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz next to him in the carriage that took him to Kiev and the photo that portrayed them has become the symbol of Europe’s support for Ukraine.

The premier alone on her way to Kiev

Today Meloni will be alone on that same carriage. Relations with France remain tense and even with Germany there is a certain coldness. The sentiment towards Kiev has also changed since then. Silvio Berlusconi’s latest outings against Zelensky and pro-Putin have certainly not helped the premier and this trip, at this particular moment, will also serve to erase the doubts of the allies (and of Kiev) about the stability of the Italian position.

