Meloni: “Ukraine will win”. Zelensky: “I will not forget the help”

“We bet on Ukraine to win”, declared Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the end of the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “We will continue to provide support, including military support, so that Ukraine can enter the negotiations with a solid position. This is important because peace cannot be achieved with any position of surrender”.

“Peace will only be achieved if and when Russia ceases hostilities,” Meloni said. The premier renewed her appeal to Moscow “to stop the aggression and to withdraw the troops”. “We are in favor – she added – of a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We support President Zelensky’s 10-point peace formula. And we recognize the legitimate European aspirations of Ukraine, the security outpost of the entire European continent”. “The truth is that Ukraine is a victim of aggression and that by defending its integrity and identity, it distances war from the rest of Europe. What the Ukrainians are doing, they are doing for us too.” Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni answering a question, at the end of the meeting with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Giorgia, thank you for the opportunity to be in this beautiful state with a great history, I’m here to shake her hand and thank you for giving shelter to Ukrainian citizens, I will never forget it,” said the Ukrainian president addressing Prime Minister Giorgia Melons.

“Two hundred thousand children have been taken out of Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “In just 7 hours from midnight we shot down 17 Iranian drones which they use to destroy our infrastructure. This is Russian aggression.” Ukraine will be “safe when it is not destroyed by any bombs,” he added. Europe, concluded the Ukrainian leader, “is very important to us”, we will respect all the indications required to join the EU.

