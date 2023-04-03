The government is working on a “made in Italy” high school and on “putting back the technical institutes destroyed by the left to entice young people to go to high school”. Word of the premier Giorgia Meloni and the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanche at Vinitaly.

The “made in Italy” high school

“For me this is high school, because there is nothing more deeply linked to our culture”, and it is one of the reasons why the government works at the “made in Italy high school”. So the premier Giorgia Meloni speaking at Vinitaly in Verona to a group of students from an agricultural institute. “I congratulate these guys, you have been very far-sighted”, he added, recalling that when it is said that with the choice “of high school you would have had an outlet while lesser opportunities with a technical institute let us forget that in these institutes there is a capacity professional outlet much higher than other paths, this is high school”.

“Technical institutes at the center”

“The vision of our government is not to give state pocket money to young people but to give them a job. Work is dignity, there is a lot to do in the tourism sector”. Thus the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanche returns to the question of Citizenship Income arriving at Vinitaly at Veronafiere. “I remember that last year 250,000 employees were missing and this year the trade associations. The data say that 50,000 are missing but we need to professionalize and commit ourselves to the training process and as the Ministry of Tourism we have put 28 million in the budget law to make a school of excellence and here today agricultural institutes are rewarded, a model also for tourism, unfortunately in Italy the left has destroyed the technical institutes and has encouraged young people to go to high schools. This government wants to put them back at the centre”.