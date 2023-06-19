Meloni will see Macron in Paris: from Expo 2030 to Tim’s network, the dossiers between Italy and France

Italia

by Andrea Carli

Among the topics also the Tav Turin – Lyon, after the alarm on possible delays in the construction of a part of the French section

The spotlights on the eve are all focused on Expo 2030. But among the topics that could frame the next few hours, on the occasion of away in Paris by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for the general assembly of the BIE (Bureau International des Expositions), there could also be the “always current” dossier of the Turin-Lyon high-speed rail line, as well as the new balance of the telecommunications sector, with the reorganization of Tim.

The French presidency has announced that the premier and French president Emmanuel Macron will meet tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday 20 June, at the Elysée. A face-to-face that will develop in the wake of the understanding found between Italy and France during the G7 meeting in Hiroshima. The meeting “will discuss the bilateral relations that unite France and Italy, and in particular the implementation of the Quirinale Treaty”. Macron and Meloni, the Elysee explained in a note, “will discuss European issues and will take advantage of this meeting to prepare for the European Council to be held in Brussels on Thursday 29 and Friday 30 June”. There will also be talk “of the NATO summit to be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 July”. Furthermore, the meeting will be “an opportunity to reaffirm common support for Ukraine on the military, humanitarian, economic, diplomatic and judicial aspects”.

Among the topics on the table in the dialogue between Italy and France also there revision of the European rules of the stability pact and the “frozen” tax stakes due to the pandemic, an area in which Meloni can find a shoulder in Macron. In short, the opportunities for convergence are not lacking.

The challenge for Expo 2030: Meloni flies to Paris

The “main dish” of Meloni’s French trip is the Expo 2030 dossier. On Tuesday 20 June Meloni flies to Paris to support the candidacy of Rome to host the universal exposition of 2030. The appointment to the Bie assembly is essential, even if the vote will arrive on November 28: the government, the region, the capital and the organizing committee have been working for months to convince the 170 delegates of the Bureau international des exposition that let Rome be the right city to bet on. «It is positive that all the institutions are working to bring Expo to Rome. It will be an extraordinary opportunity», underlined the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri who will in turn be in the French capital, together with the governor of Lazio Francesco Rocca. And the presence of the prime minister, for the organizers, is a fundamental “endorsement”, given among other things that the prince heir to the Saudi throne Mohammed Bin Salman has been in Paris for a few days to sponsor Riyadh’s candidacy – he also met macron, who received him at the Elysée -, as well as members of the government of South Korea.

But the Italians are convinced that they have what it takes to beat the competition from the South Korean Busan and above all from the very fierce Riad. Odessa remains in the background, to which Italy has long proposed (even during the premier’s visit to Kiev to Volodymyr Zelensky) to eventually find forms of collaboration, currently not envisaged by the Bie rules. The match will be played entirely in the 20 minutes allotted to each country to demonstrate that the city, and the country, best represent the spirit of the Universal Exposition: the arrival of the premier changes the schedule of speeches, accompanied by some testimonials. In the evening, also Tuesday, everyone will move to the Italian embassy where the judges of the Bie will be offered a show to tell Italy through Italian choreographers and artists, along the lines of the light and drone show against the backdrop of the Colosseum staged in April for inspectors.

Tav is back in the crossfire of ecologists (also French)

As for the Tav Turin – Lyon, in April the alarm was raised about possible delays in the construction of part of the French section, with the appeal launched to President Emmanuel Macron by 60 French parliamentarians from various political parties. What worried the transalpine parliamentarians – including several members of the Italy-France friendship group – was a disputed report by the Infrastructure Orientation Council (Coi) in Paris, sent in February, which recommended postponing «at least to 2045 » the construction of the French section of the project. The scenario had been denied by the French government. “It is in no case a question of a government decision and our calendar remains unchanged,” clarified the Minister of Transport, Clement Beaune. Meanwhile, the Tav has returned to the sights of ecologists, both French and Italian. In the first case, the Nupes movement (Nouvelle union populaire écologique et sociale) led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon and made up of Lfi, Verdi, the Socialist Party and the Communist Party continues to hold back on the project. On the second, Saturday in the French Alpine valley of Maurienne, in Savoy, the «no-Tav» of the two sides of the Alps returned to protest against the railway construction site of the Turin-Lyon line. Among the blocked demonstrators, also 27 Italians under an administrative ban from going to demonstrate in France, brought back to the border in the framework of a massive deployment of about two thousand agents against a demonstration prohibited by prefectural decree for risks to public order.

The match on Tim’s net

And then there is the TLC dossier. The match on Tim’s goal could in fact undergo a turning point in the short term, if the reference shareholder Vivendi (with a 23.75% stake) which for now remains in “noisy silence” does not break the bank, for example by asking the president Salvatore Rossi to convene an extraordinary meeting. Within this week, the board should choose with whom of the suitors to continue negotiations for the sale of Netco. In these hours, the offers of Kkr and Cdp with Macquarie are being submitted to the Related Parties Committee, a necessary step given that Cassa is a shareholder of Tim, with a stake of 9.8%, and its opinion will be on the table of the board which will meet in this afternoon, Monday 19 June, therefore on the eve of Meloni’s trip to Paris. However, it will be necessary to curb expectations momentarily because a decision will only arrive on 22 June, with a second meeting. The current state there are two non-binding proposals: from Kkr and from Cdp-Macquarie. The French vetoed both of them sharply, inviting the board of directors to reject it definitively and move on to another phase. The main shareholder Tim has been highlighting his denial for months, considering the values ​​at stake to be those of a “sell-off”.

