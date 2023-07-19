Meloni: ‘Zaki will be in Italy tomorrow, thanks to the president al Sisi’ – World

“Tomorrow Patrick Zaki will be in Italy and I sincerely wish him a life of serenity and success”. Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni in a video message.

“Patrick Zaki today received a pardon from the Egyptian president, e I want to thank President Al Sisi for this very important gesture. Since our first meeting last November I have never stopped asking the question, I have always found attention and availability on his part. And I want to thank the Intelligence and the diplomats, both Italian and Egyptian, who in recent months have never stopped working to arrive at the desired solution”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a video message.

The pardon granted to Patrick Zaki is the result of a “long and constant negotiation” between the Italian and Egyptian governments, which saw Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as protagonists, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani who has carried out various missions in Egypt in recent months, and Aise, the intelligence agency that deals with foreign countries.“In politics, work counts, facts count, and there were facts, we had no doubts.” This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in a point with the press in Piazza Montecitorio,

Patrick Zaki, yesterday was sentenced yesterday to three years, received a presidential pardon. This was announced by the Egyptian authorities. “President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (…) uses his constitutional powers and issues a presidential decree pardoning a group of people against whom judicial sentences have been handed down, including Patrick Zaki and Mohamed El-Baqer , in response to the appeal of the Council of Secretaries of National Dialogue and of political forces”: a member of the Egyptian Presidential Pardon Committee, Mohamad Abdelaziz, wrote on Facebook.

The mayor of Bologna: “A great joy”

“It is a great joy for Bologna, I hope it means embracing it soon and having it back in the city. We must also thank all the activists who have spent themselves on Patrick Zaki, Amnesty, the rector, Professor Rita Monticelli, the governments that have followed one another and also the latest government, which held talks with Egypt. For now, I’ll stop here, let’s wait for more news and hope that Patrick will be able to leave the country to have him here, it’s a great joy for Bologna, I want to repeat it”. The mayor of Bologna said, Matthew Lepore.

Amnesty: “It’s a day of happiness”

“If yesterday was a catastrophic day, today is a day of happiness. It is important that Patrick becomes free again. We also hope, if this provision does not contemplate it, that the travel ban will be abolished. It is this square that is filling up at Pantheon, if you were worried an hour ago, is now a happy square”. He says it Riccardo Nouryspokesman for Amnesty International Italy, commenting on the pardon granted to Patrick Zaki.

“I want to express the joy of the whole Senate for this result. I want to thank all those who have spent these years for this result. I wanted to express it to the Assembly”. The Senator of the Democratic Party Philip Sensi interrupts the work of the Senate Hall to inform the Assembly of the news awaited since yesterday. A long applause accompanies her words. Senator Giulio Terzi joins the break on behalf of the Brothers of Italy who heads the result to the government: “great satisfaction – says Terzi – for the importance of such a decisive step”.

The sentence



Patrick Zaki was sentenced to three years in prison with a final sentence that must be formalized by a military governor. But he can still hope for an act of clemency from the Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, also put under pressure at the national level by the Kafkaesque case of the Egyptian researcher at the University of Bologna. Prison darkness but also a glimmer of hope, in short. The cries of despair of the mother Hela and her fiancée Reny accompanied the end of the eleventh hearing of the trial which took place behind closed doors in Mansura and ended with the laconic announcement made by a security man in the courtroom on the third floor of the Palace of Justice in Mansura: “Three years”. This is the sentence to imprisonment imposed by the Second State Security Court on Patrick for allegedly spreading false news in an article he signed on discrimination against the Copts, the Christians of Egypt. “My God, they took him from me”, her mother yelled at least three times, slapping her face with her hands after glimpsing the silhouette of her son swallowed up by the half-light behind a dusty grate. Even calculating the 22 months of pre-trial detention already spent in prison from February 2020 to December 2021, it would still be 14 months during which Zaki would still have to languish in a cell. The 59-year-old mother had seemed to foresee the epilogue and she had spent the almost four hours of the session in which Patrick’s hearing was inserted glued to the closed door of the courtroom, at times with tears in her eyes and leaning her forehead against a jamb. The sentence, formally unappealable even if it must be ratified by a military governor who can cancel it completely or order a new trial, has triggered – in addition to the outrage in Italy and the condemnation of Amnesty – two excellent resignations in an initiative launched by Sisi to show that it listens to at least part of the opposition: the so-called ‘national dialogue’ announced in the spring of last year and officially launched in early May. Together with a third member, the door was immediately slammed by Negad El Borai, member of the Council of Secretaries of Dialogue, and Khaled Dawoud, a well-known opponent and assistant rapporteur of the Political Parties Committee. A half-earthquake for Egyptian internal politics that prompted the general coordinator of the Dialogue, Diaa Rashwan, to ask the president “to use his legal and constitutional powers for the immediate release” of Zaki and “not to enforce the sentence” .

With a speed and synchronism that seem to trace an extremely rapid path, the secretary of the Human Rights Committee of the Egyptian Chamber of Deputies and above all a member of the Presidential Pardon Commission, Mohamad Abdelaziz, announced that his body “received reassurances from researcher Patrick George Zaki and others Since the reactivation of the Presidential Pardon Committee and the start of the national dialogue, we sense a positive spirit and continue to trust in President Al-Sisi’s willingness to use his constitutional powers for the public good and to create a democratic climate”. An intersection of requests and reassurances that seems to justify the “confidence” shown by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after the announcement of the sentence. “Where are they taking him? Where are they taking him?” The girlfriend had shouted, mixing her screams with those of her mother. She replied in the late afternoon, speaking with ANSA, a lawyer of Patrick, who reported the 32-year-old researcher at the Mansura police directorate. The Eipr, the Egyptian NGO for which the activist worked, specified that the arrest in court was carried out in view of his transfer to the Gamasaa police station, on the coast of the Nile delta. But the focus now is only on Kasr Al Ittihadia, Sisi’s presidential palace in Cairo

