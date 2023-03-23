ROMA – It is the voids that measure the solitude of Giorgia Meloni. The benches left empty by the ministers of the League when the premier takes the floor in the Chamber to illustrate the posture that the Italian government will take at the European Council scheduled between today and tomorrow in Brussels.

Absences that speak, returning the photo of a government in strong tension and of a leader with nerves on edge, ready to engage in a melee with anyone who dares to criticize her. “They are not…