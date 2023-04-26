Meloni’s reference to Togliatti is welcome, among so much rhetoric on Liberation

The name of Palmiro Togliatti in the mouth of Giorgia Meloni (Corriere, today’s letter on April 25) makes an impression. Togliatti was the head of the Italian communists and a collaborator of Stalin in Moscow in the very hard years of the darkest Stalinism. Isolated and excluded from the constitutional arc, but tolerated in the democratic and parliamentary system despite the “transitional provision” against the reconstitution of the dissolved fascist party, the missini of the time, veterans of Mussolini’s Social Republic and distant ancestors of Meloni, detested Togliatti as the absolute symbolic enemy . When he suffered a stroke and fell in agony at Artek, a pioneer camp in Yalta, in the then Soviet Crimea and now occupied by Putin’s Russians, it was in the summer of 1964, the MSI newspaper, Il Secolo d’Italia, he titled it like this: “TOGLIATTI DEAD IN RUSSIA, IN HIS HOMELAND”.

Now Meloni affirms that the amnesty launched by the then Minister of Justice Togliatti was a step in the constitutional negotiation that led to a text whose spirit was the inclusion in republican democracy also of the defeated of April 25 and of the majority of Italians who had reacted with passivity to fascism. Meloni means: in the democratic republic born on April 25 there are also us, who are today incompatible with the nostalgia of fascism, although born as heirs of its defeat. It is a significant and intelligent historical notation, in harmony with what I learned in my training in a family of communist and Togliatti resistance fighters, in conflict with the resistance vulgate of the epigones of political and cultural actionism, a minority but noble and tenacious component of the Resistance convinced that the war of liberation should lead to a radical and morally regenerative turning point, from the foundations, of Italian history. For them, for the followers of this resistance radicalism still alive in the most fanatical celebrations of April 25, Italian history was a story of a town with clams, its imprint was an unfinished Risorgimento from the unitary liberal state and its transformist and Giolittian landingsa secularism and a republicanism betrayed by popular Catholic and communist forces which with the turning point of Salerno in 1943, i.e. the acceptance of the monarchy up to its eventual referendum and constitutional overthrow, then with the amnesty and the integration of the Lateran Pacts of Mussolini and Gasparri in the Charter, had made the war of Liberation a missed opportunity in the struggle between good and evil (in this scheme the origin of the crazy excesses of militant anti-fascism). For Communists and Catholics, history was a different political object than abstract ethical conflictgood against evil, hence their realistic choices accused by that die-hard intellectual radicalism, which still today inspires zany headlines of the Republic such as “The Defense of the Race” or “L’Italia Divide” (just today) .

With his quote from Togliatti, once an archenemy now witnessing inclusion as a democratic method, Meloni calls for a mature mutual legitimation of yesterday’s enemies transformed by history and the passage of human generations. April 25 remains a symbolic date of the defeat of fascism and of the honor due to those who fought to get rid of it, but its interpretation also remains a historical crux. With the help of a surprise witness in his pen, Togliatti, and his resistance position on the war in Ukraine today, the head of the first majority and of the first democratic right-wing government of the Republic argues his theses in favor of reconciliation in the sign inclusive for all of freedom. It is no small thing as the ultimate result and as a national victory of an April 25 deprived of its rhetorical component, restored to its true political meaning almost eighty years after that fateful day.