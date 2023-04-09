Italy is the fifth country in the world for life expectancy: a US study NiceRx reveals it at the end of December 2022.

84.01: this is the age indicated. In particular for men, the indicated age is 81.9, while it is better for women: 85.97.

In short, the trend is that of continuous increase, but it should be emphasized instead, to understand it even more, the huge difference between our years and 1900: a century ago life expectancy did not exceed 42 years (as reported by Statistics and Data).

But what led to this result? What has led man to almost double the duration of his existence?

The answer might be obvious: more medicinesplus supplements. In essence it may have been the advancement of technology.

This is precisely the line that Professor Alessandro Meluzzi he does not want to follow along blindly, in turn launching a reflection: given these numbers, is it possible that we have let ourselves go into unbridledness? As Fabio asks during: “This business of the man who is always moving doesn’t it destroy the immune system? It also does not procure damage to the psyche?“

“All of this is very harmful – explains the psychiatrist – “especially if you think that the psyche, through complex mechanisms, modifies the functionality of the antibody immunity, of the cellular one, of the ‘Natural Killer’ lymphocytes, which protect us not only from viruses and bacteria, but also from cells that transform and become neoplastic. The whole of our health depends on it.

The pineal gland it is the one in which the rhythm of cortisol and melatonin is marked: it is a fundamental point of this immune psychoneuroendocrine mechanism. It is the reason why circadian rhythms are altered, such as when you create very harmful magnetic fields or, as we see now, with some types of vaccines.

Here, evidently all this has to do with the functioning of our health.

But I will tell you more“.

The tendency to take drugs

“Supporters of technology at any cost – adds Meluzzi – they tell you that our immune system is useless, that it is useless. They tell you that the hypothalamus or the pineal gland are useless. And so they tell you that you have to take the drugs.

They say that we are stupid, because ‘when there was no technology, people lived less‘” – one of the hypothesized reasons therefore for that difference in life expectancy observed previously. “Here, this is it a big nonsense – says the psychologist.

“Epidemiological data on life expectancy must be read carefully.

And you would discover that the great gap in life expectancy from the end of the 19th century to today is linked above all to the decrease in perinatal mortality and not only.

“Mainly it wasn’t the medicine”

“The fundamental reason why life expectancy has lengthened medicine is not related.

And it is not only linked to the decrease in environmental contamination of food, but it is linked exclusively to one fundamental reason: at the decrease in physical fatigue. As well as the decrease in shift work, as for example in the English factories of the mid-1800s. Certainly not just technological medicine.

The radical changes in average life expectancy linked to the extreme manifestations of medicine, heart transplants, liver transplants, genetic therapies, they are minimal compared to the changes they produce on life expectancy.

While instead what we don’t know is the negative effect of a pharmacological hypertechnologicalization of the life that I think we will begin to see now i tragic effects.

We see more of someone who today even reaches 90/100 years old.

Well, I think kids who are 10 today they will not be able to experience this kind of reality.

We have entered a curve, which in my opinion is absolutely negative, linked to a distorted, wrong and sick use of health technology no longer guided by the will to do good for men, but mainly guided by the need for a profit brazen and out of control“.