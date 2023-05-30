Memory at risk with little fruit, vegetables, flavonol deficiency – Nutrition

Too little fruit and vegetables in the diet, especially those rich in flavonol antioxidants, promotes age-related memory loss. A multivitamin rich in substances called epicatechins fights the results of this deficiency by improving memory by up to 16% compared to the beginning of the study. This is what the Cosmos study suggests, published already last week in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition and again today with new details on PNAS, by experts at Columbia University and Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard. The study shows that with multivitamin supplementation improve scores on tests designed to detect memory loss due to normal aging, suggesting the possibility of using flavanol-rich diets or supplements to improve cognitive function in adults and older adults.

In this new work it has also emerged that the protective action for memory offered by flavonols is greater precisely on those who have a poor quality diet. In the study, over 3,500 healthy older adults were randomly assigned to receive either a daily flavanol supplement (in pill form) or a placebo for three years. The active supplement contained 500 mg of flavanols, including 80 mg of epicatechins, an amount that adults should get in their diet.