Memory foods: what to eat for brain health

Hippocrates, father of medicine, advised in ancient times: “Let diet be your only medicine”. Our dish is the number one suspect, in a society that wants us to perform, but at the same time looks towards a healthy lifestyle. From food we can get the essential nutrients to keep the body in shape, improve the quality of the skin, stimulate and strengthen with the right foods cognitive functionsconcentration, mental clarity and memory.

Brain extraordinary organ — The brain requires correct development and a whole series of stages for proper functioning, in an alternation of mechanisms action and control. There are foods that come to the rescue to improve memory and preserve brain structures.

Oranges, carrots, strawberries: foods for intelligence — To keep ours healthy brain structures, we prefer orange and red foods. “With their content in vitamin C and carotenoids they help; they perform a synergistic antioxidant action, capable of counteracting free radicals – explains Gaia Gottardi, biologist, nutritionist -. Carrots, pumpkins, grapefruits, oranges, peppers, strawberries, tomatoes, Red fruits come blueberries and raspberries, cannot be missing in our diet to counteract cell oxidation, have a snappy brain, thanks to guaranteed oxygenation”.

Foods that improve concentration — Il dark chocolate rich in magnesium it can be a valid help to fight stress and regulate mood. “It’s also a source of iron important for tissue oxygenation. An iron deficiency makes us feel tired and fatigued, reducing our ability to stay focused. Of course, you have to eat it in moderation and prefer dark chocolate from 82% onwards“.

Il dark chocolate rich in magnesium it can be a valid help to fight stress and regulate mood. "It's also a source of iron important for tissue oxygenation. An iron deficiency makes us feel tired and fatigued, reducing our ability to stay focused. Of course, you have to eat it in moderation and prefer dark chocolate from 82% onwards".

Even the green tea it has excellent effects on alertness and concentration. "The minerals, trace elements, vitamins and antioxidants present in the miele contribute to better concentration. As well as the rosemary which has stimulating properties, land bananas rich in potassium, magnesium and vitamins B6 are indispensable for the correct transmission of nerve impulses: we will have a ready, strategic brain thanks to the vitamin B6 which increases the absorption of essential amino acids leading to the production of serotonin and GABA, neurotransmitters able to develop reflexive and cautious behaviors".

Foods that are good for the brain — Fish, rye, fruit, nuts. But also hazelnuts, almonds, pecans, brazil nuts. “All the oilseeds contribute to the proper functioning of the brain. I’m a natural mine of vitamin Ea powerful antioxidant, which protects the fats of the cell membranes from the attacks of free radicals”. The brain is rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids which are a favorite target of free radicals. “When we eat, energy is supplied to our body and our brain consumes 20% of it alone. Whole grains, because they are able to release glucose slowly into the bloodstream, help deliver fuel to keep the mind active and focused throughout the day”.

The brassicacee, cauliflower, savoy cabbage, cabbage, broccoli, contain vitamin K and glucosinolates. “Together they manage to keep the concentrations high acetylcholinea neurotransmitter capable of supporting the proper functioning of the central nervous system and strengthening memory”.