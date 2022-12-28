Unfortunately, memory disturbances can be quite frequent in older people, here’s how you can fix it.

This is a very common problem, which unfortunately can depend on many factors but also partially kept under control.

I memory disturbances they are rather frequent in the case of older subjects (that is what is defined as old age) and unfortunately it can depend on many factors, including neurodegenerative diseases such asAlzheimer.

This is obviously a problem that should not be underestimated and that not only can be partially prevented with a change in one’s lifestyle but which can also be more or less stemmed with targeted exercises. So let’s try to understand what can cause it and what we can do to improve the situation.

Memory loss in the elderly, the pathologies that can cause it

It has certainly happened to everyone to forget where an object is placed or to have an appointment; I am quite common problems which do not depend only on our rather hectic lifestyles but which are also conditioned by the advance of age but which do not necessarily represent a serious alarm bell.

One should rather worry when memory disturbances become frequent or rather persistentbecause they could be the first signs of a mild cognitive impairment or of one neurodegenerative disease as the senile dementia o l’Alzheimer.

We must therefore not worry about more or less negligible oversights but rather about increasing difficulty in carrying out even the simplest daily tasksOf recognize people or placesl’inability to concentrate and complete a speech started but also the sudden mood swings.

In the elderly, memory impairment can be of the type transient, stable or also progressive depending on the problem that generates them, so once a certain age is exceeded it is good to proceed with regular checkups that can assess the cognitive abilities of the subject.

Memory deficits, how to learn to deal with them

So if we are in the presence of problems such as memory deficit it is essential to consult a doctor as soon as possible to understand the cause of this problem; it usually starts with apatient historywhich happens a neurological exam and of mental state.

If the deficit is transient and caused, for example, by a drug, it can be easily resolved modifying therapy; if instead the cause is attributable to an incorrect lifestyle or insomnia problems, it will be sufficient change your habits. Finally, if a neurological anomaly is found through the tests, other tests will be needed to confirm the diagnosis. Finally, if a neurological anomaly is found through the tests, other tests will be needed to confirm the diagnosis.

In any case, even in the presence of a more or less serious cognitive impairment, it is very important train the memory of the elderly by involving them in simple activities such as board games or even showing him often photographs of their family members. You can also try to keep the subject’s memory active through the reading newspapers and booksbut also training the five senses e encouraging him to write a diary.