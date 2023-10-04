Memory is “managed” by neurons right? What if we told you we were wrong?

A recent and fascinating study published in the journal Neuron by a team of researchers from New York University demonstrates how capillaries also play a fundamental role in the formation (and consolidation) of memories. Let’s see together what it is.

Just when we thought we had discovered the secret to memory, here comes a study that completely overturns current scientific beliefs. In particular, the experiments were conducted on some mice which showed incredible results.

Although they are certainly less famous than neurons, the cells responsible (at least in part) for formation and consolidation of memoriesand in particular long-term memory, are the so-called to perish.

These are small organelles (the literal translation is “cells that are around”) that literally surround the individual capillaries present in our vascular system and that they work in perfect synergy with the much better known neurons.

They perform several tasks, including managing the amount of blood that passes through venules and capillaries and the maintenance of one of the most important membranes of our body, the blood-brain barrier.

Through the study, it was possible to identify the origin of the hormone Igf2, already known for its ability to improve the learning phase in some regions of the brain. Contrary to what was previously thought, this hormone in fact, it is significantly more present at the pericyte level rather than at the level of individual neurons.

Therefore, through a complex mechanism, pericytes increase the production of Igf2 which in turn elicits the response of the neurons responsible for memory in specific areas of our brain.

“This work connects some important dots between the role of pericytes in memory and previous studies, which instead showed how these cells are lost in various neurodegenerative diseasesincluding Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia”says Benjamin Bessières, one of the authors of the study.

After seeing the neurons that play Pink Floyd, this time we probably discovered how much complex is a system we thought we knew: the memory.

