A test can help us distinguish between mild amnesia and cognitive impairment

Memory loss is a phenomenon that affects most people in old age. But that’s not all: it can also happen to those who are younger to struggle for a moment to remember where to turn at an intersection on the way home, even if we’ve been taking the same route for years.

It is precisely the ability to orient ourselves that gives us the signal that something in the brain is not working as it should, but it is always very difficult to identify the problem at the right time to intervene. A team from Bond University (Australia) has invented a simple and quick test that can indicate if memory problems are occurring and raise the alarm on the possible appearance of degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s or different types of dementia.

Forgetting is human

Some degree of forgetfulness is normal (keeping memory is an activity that weighs on our metabolism) and too much useless information can slow down or hinder the retrieval of specific memories.

But our memory is destined to degenerate naturally: like the rest of the body, brain cells shrink with age. They also maintain fewer connections with other neurons and store fewer chemicals needed to send messages.

In many cases, the factors influencing memory decline are trivial, such as tiredness, anxiety or distraction. But sometimes, when for example an old man loses his way home several times and gets lost, this could be a sign of cognitive decline or even the onset of dementia, a problem that can affect daily life.

Navigation difficulties and loss of orientation are in fact a early indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) studies have shown that the areas that underlie memories of the space environment they are the first to be affected by this degenerative disease.

The test to understand if the memory works

The scientific team worked on the development of a rapid and accurate diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment, which can lead to exploration of potential treatments and planning for the future. How does it work? It’s a 5-minute test that uses visual memory as a demonstration of orientation ability. Participants are asked to recall pictures of houses and then tested the ability to distinguish between seen and captured images and a set of new house images.

Well, the team found that the test works well in predicting natural variations in orientation ability in healthy young people; they are now evaluating the effectiveness of the test in the elderly.

It’s a quick and easy system that could be made available to primary care physicians to understand when it’s time to start focus attention on memory losswhen it starts to become more than a little amnesia.

The team believes that such an early diagnosis allows for more targeted management of the disorder, helping to also counteract degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.