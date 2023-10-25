Memory problems? Examples of MIND diet for brain health – breaking latest news

at Silvia Turin

A diet that places emphasis on individual foods which, in various published scientific studies, have proven to be valid against chronic degenerative neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s

Memory problems? Afraid of “missing a few shots”? It is possible to strengthen (and defend) the brain, even with diet.

Two diets in one

Researchers at Rush University in Chicago have created a food protocol called MIND, which stands for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay which aims to strengthen the brain, but above all counteract the advancement of the most feared chronic degenerative neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer’s.

The invention

The MIND diet (invented in 2015, but implemented with rigorous research over time) consists of a mix of the Mediterranean diet (the “real” one, mainly plant-based, as written HERE, ed.) and the Dash diet, the treatment diet to stop hypertension promoted by the American Heart Association. «Both models have proven effective both in preventing the risk of chronic degenerative pathologies and in counteracting their progression, including neurological pathologies – confirms Ilaria Prandoni, biologist and nutritionist at Palazzo della Salute of the San Donato Group -, but the researchers of Chicago have decided to focus more attention on individual foods which, in the various published scientific studies, have proven to be valid in protecting the brain.”

Characteristics of MIND

What are brain-friendly foods? «They are those rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, polyunsaturated fatty acids, B vitamins, vitamin E», clarifies the specialist. And how is the MIND diet structured? «It favors seasonal fruit, vegetables, legumes (mainly beans), seeds, oily nuts (especially walnuts), extra virgin olive oil and whole grains, fish, chicken, very little red meat, very little cheese and a large limit on all processed foods.”

The food plan thus described does not differ much from the Mediterranean diet, as mentioned above, and from what everyone should put on the table to stay healthy.

Meal plan

What then are the peculiar aspects of MIND? The nutritionist has developed a daily dietary scheme for Corriere Salute which gives a practical example of what MIND meals can be (you can see it in the graph attached above, ed.).

The emphasis is placed on these individual foods with the related consumption indications:

-green and dark leafy vegetables: you need to consume a portion of them every day (cabbage, endive, rocket, turnip greens, chard, herbs, spinach, romaine lettuce) because they are a source of acid folic (very important for brain function);

-red fruits (such as raspberries, blueberries, currants): should be consumed at least 5 times a week;

-whole grains: serve three portions a day; -dried nuts: at least 5 times a week;

-beans: in four meals a week;

-fish: at least once a week (preferably blue);

-chicken: twice a week.

The latest study

This type of protocol has been associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline, although the studies supporting it are mainly observational and inconclusive with respect to cause and effect. «In the recent study that Chicago researchers published on New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) there was no big difference in the improvement of cognitive scores between the control group and the one that followed the MIND diet, but it is possible that the duration of the intervention (3 years) was too short to notice differences in terms of cognitive decline », claims the expert.

In the nominated trial, the results of which were exposed in the NEJM in July 2023, the Rush University Medical Center team enrolled 1,929 cognitively intact people, but with a family history of dementia, a body mass index (BMI) indicating overweight and a diet defined as “suboptimal”. The subjects identified were divided into two groups who would have to follow respectively the MIND diet with mild caloric restriction or a generic diet always with mild caloric restriction (the “control group”). After three years, improvements in overall cognitive scores were observed in both groups and brain volumes were similar on MRI.

Lifestyle matters over time

«As mentioned, this type of protocol (like other healthy diets) must not be understood as a weight loss diet to be abandoned once the result has been obtained – comments Prandoni -, but must be adopted as a lifestyle and followed over time. For this reason the three years may not have been enough. In any case, the principles and foods on which the Chicago researchers are focusing are acceptable and not dissimilar to those of the Mediterranean diet.” Nutrition does a lot, we have written, but let us remember that it is not enough to combat cognitive decline: «It has been seen that other healthy lifestyles are also essential for the prevention of cognitive decline, such as practicing physical activity (especially aerobic, at least three times a week for 40 minutes), exercise the mind and take care of social relationships”, concludes the specialist.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

