Choice at risk for Frederick Nicotera Of Men and women. A case has already broken out on social media for the postponement of the choice of tronista due to the suspension of plan for the death of Constantius. It is hard to think that between Monday and Tuesday Maria De Filippi is ready to return to the scene to record the new episodes. And the fans accuse each other, staging a social discussion. To unleash the wrath of many was the news of the not chosen of Frederick.

Due to the death of her husband Maurizio Costanzo, De Filippi has decided to suspend today’s program. And it is also probable that Maria decides not to record any episode in the next few days and to take some time off.

The hypothesis

It cannot be ruled out that on Monday the program may already be back on the air, given that the episodes have been recorded. As far as the new recordings are concerned, the situation is quite different. Just in the episode aired yesterday, Maria announced that Federico will make her choice in the next few days. Taking into account the timing, the choice should be registered on Monday 27 February.

The choice

The public is curious to find out who Federico will choose, also because lately there are many doubts. Nicotera’s interest initially seemed to be concentrated entirely on Carola, who, although in the studio she was very attacked by commentators, she won over the majority of viewers.

