Men and women, Beatrice Valli is a mother for the fourth time! The announcement was made with a tender post

After months of waiting, finally, the former face of Men and Women, Beatrice Valli gave birth to her fourth child. Let’s find out the details of the news together!

Beatrice Vallithe former suitor of Men and womenthe dating show of Channel 5, became a mother for the fourth time! She is Marco Fantini announced with a post on Instagram the birth of their fourth daughter!

Men and Women, Beatrice Valli is a mother again

The couple met during the classic throne of Jockeyswhich he chose Beatrice and since then the two have been inseparable. Valli she already has a son, Alessandro, from a previous relationship with the footballer Nicolas Bovi, while with her current husband she has become the mother of Bianca (2017) and Azzurra (2020). In November, after several rumors, Beatrice revealed that their family would be welcoming a new member and a few months ago unveiled with a funny video that she was going to have a baby girljoking about her husband’s reaction Marcowho will be forced to watch Frozen for a few more years.

The new mother announced the birth of the fourth child with a tender post on Instagram: the shots portray Beatrice who hugs the little girl and in addition to today’s date, April 24, 2023, they also reveal the name of the newborn: Matilda Luce Fantini.

The last few days had been particularly tiring for the couple, given that the birth should have taken place by April 20, but little Matilda did not seem eager to be born. However, yesterday evening, Sunday 23 April, Beatrice showed up in overalls ready to go to the hospital for the last stretch and some of the fans immediately assumed that the birth of the fourth daughter of the former suitor would have taken place in the next few days. And so it was and today, Monday 24 April, Beatrice Valli announced the birth of little Matilda: the post has already reached exorbitant numbers of likes and comments and best wishes for the happy event.

