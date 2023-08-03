Men and Women, Gemma Galgani: last time in the program?

According to the journalist Lorenzo Pugnaloni, Gemma Galgani could return to Men and Women for the last time! Let’s see the details together!

Less and less until the next edition of Men and women: the dating show of Canale5 conducted by Maria De Filippi will be back on air starting from Monday, 11 September, and recordings will resume on 30 and 31 August, finally revealing who will be the new tronistas of the program and, above all, who among ladies and knights of the throne over will return to the transmission.

Men and women, Gemma Galgani lady for the last time?

Many of the familiar faces of the program are expected to return to the studio of Canale5including the controversial lady Gemma Galgani and it is precisely about her that the journalist Lorenzo Pugnaloni has spread a surprising discussion. The Turin lady has now been a confirmation of the transmission for several years and, although she is a veteran of the throne over, she has not yet found her soul mate. Filed the long and troubled history with Giorgio Manetti, in recent years, Gemma Galgani he has collected several stories, all of which, unfortunately, ended without the long-awaited happy ending.

In the latest edition, Gemma she stood out for her stormy acquaintance with Silvio, the enterprising suitor who came down to conquer her, but from whom the lady literally fled, unable to bear his ardor and excessive passion. So even this year has passed without that Galgani could find the love of his life and, as usual, the lady will be about to return to the show to get back into the game again. However, according to an indiscretion by Pugnaloni, which appeared in the weekly Mio, this could be Gemma’s last year for men and women:

“Gemma will try again this year: at the end of August, in fact, the recordings of Maria De Filippi’s dating show will restart and the Turin lady will obviously be present in the female parterre of the show, ready to get back on the hunt for love. This , however, it will be the last attempt, at least according to the blogger Lorenzo Pugnaloni who revealed to us that it could be his last year in the Throne Over”

Beyond Gemma, in reality, there could be some news: some of the knights of the throne over have in fact entertained acquaintances with women known outside the program and, therefore, may not return. Let’s talk about Riccardo Guarnieri, paparazzi in the company of a mysterious woman, Gabriella, on several occasions, and Armando Incarnato on which several reports have arrived. But also Paula Ruoccothe rival of Gemmawill not be among the protagonists of the throne over: after closing the story with one of the knights, Daniele Lizzeri, who lived outside the program, the lady decided to take a break from the dating show, thus confirming that she will not return to the next edition.

