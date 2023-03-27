10
- Men and women, “horror and disgust” for Gemma: silenced Tina rebels like this leggo.it
- Maria De Filippi, “enough!”: scream and chaos in the studio. Then a sign pops up… Liberoquotidiano.it
- Men and Women, previews: the date of the choice of Lavinia Mauro, Gemma closes with Silvio ComingSoon.it
- “Men and Women”, Gemma dumped by Silvio. And it’s immediately Tina-show DiLei
- Men’s and Women’s registration advances today: Silvio leaves the program, it’s over with Gemma Tag24
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Not only artichokes, but also this winter vegetable would be good for heart and bone health