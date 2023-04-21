Home » Men and women, Riccardo Guarnieri fury, the suspicions about Ida and Alessandro
The well-known knight of the throne over Men and Women, throws a very poisonous dig at a couple and his ex-girlfriend Ida Platano would have something to do with it.

The well-known knight of the throne over of Men and Women, Richard Guarnierilaunched a very poisonous arrow against a couple and his would have something to do with it ex-girlfriend Ida Platano.

Men and Women, Riccardo Guarnieri poisonous on social media

But let’s go in order. The tarantine knighta little while ago, published an Ig Stories, without making any reference to particular people but with a very clear accusation

“Time puts everyone in their place. Every king on his throne… And every clown in his circus”

A quite unusual jab that of the knight who does not make great use of social media, therefore he is often sieved that he publishes. According to the gossip expert Deianeira Marzano, Riccardo would refer to Alessandro Vicinanza, the current boyfriend of his ex, Ida Platano. The Marzano shared this indiscretion, which arrived in the last few hours: “Riccardo, formerly of Ida, seems to know of a betrayal by Alessandro”

As for the former couple of throne overmany have noticed a “silence” on social media, or rather the absence of photos and videos which, as usual, testified to their romantic moments together. Alessandro that recently was in the hospital due to a heart problemin the last few hours he shared the new song on his Instagram profile A Bit of Joy by Mina and Blanco, accompanying the song with a frog emoticon which is the symbol of the story with the plane tree.

