men are more vulnerable due to the loss of the Y chromosome

There is a link between the male Y chromosome and tumors: this is what emerges from a study published today on Nature describing a new research of the Cedars-Sinai Cancer. As men age, some of their cells lose the very thing that makes them ‘biological male’, the Y chromosome, and this loss hampers the body’s ability to fight cancer. This common aging process in men results in aggressive bladder cancer, but it also somehow makes the disease more vulnerable and responsive to a standard treatment called immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Based on their study, the researchers are developing a test for Y-chromosome loss in tumors with the goal of helping doctors tailor immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment for male patients with bladder cancer. “This study for the first time establishes a connection that has never been made before between the loss of the Y chromosome and the immune system’s response to cancer”he has declared Dan Theodorescudirector of Cedars-Sinai Cancer, author of the publication, who initiated the research they also collaborated on Johanna Schaferpostdoctoral fellow, e Zihai Li, medical oncologist and immunologist, both at Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. “We found that the loss of the Y chromosome allows bladder cancer cells to evade the immune system and grow very aggressively.”

In humans, each cell normally has one pair of sex chromosomes; men have one X and one Y chromosome, while women have two X chromosomes. In men, loss of the Y chromosome has been observed in several types of cancer, including 10-40% of bladder cancers. Loss of the Y chromosome has also been linked to heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The Y chromosome contains the blueprints for some genes. Based on how these genes are expressed in normal bladder lining cells, researchers have developed a scoring system to measure Y-chromosome loss in cancers.

The search for the Y chromosome

The researchers then looked at data on two groups of men. One group had muscle invasive bladder cancer and had their bladder removed, but had not been treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The other group participated in a clinical trial and was treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. They found that patients with loss of the Y chromosome had a worse prognosis in the first group and better overall survival rates in the second. To determine why this happens, the researchers next compared the growth rates of bladder cancer cells from laboratory mice.

The researchers grew cancer cells in a dish in which the cells were not exposed to immune cells. The researchers also cultured the diseased cells in mice that lacked a type of immune cell called T cells. In both cases, tumors with and without the Y chromosome grew at the same rate. In mice with intact immune systems, tumors lacking the Y chromosome grew at a much faster rate than tumors with the intact Y chromosome. “These findings imply that when cells lose their Y chromosome, they run out of T cells. And without T cells to fight the cancer, the tumor grows aggressively.

Preliminary data

Based on their results from human patients and laboratory mice, Theodorescu and his team also concluded that tumors lacking the Y chromosome, while more aggressive, were also more vulnerable and responsive to immune checkpoint inhibitors. This therapy, one of the two leading bladder cancer treatments available to patients today, reverses the depletion of T cells and enables the body’s immune system to fight the cancer. “Fortunately, this aggressive cancer has an Achilles heel, as it is more sensitive than tumors with an intact Y chromosome to immune checkpoint inhibitors”said Hany Abdel-Hafiz, an associate professor at Cedars-Sinai Cancer and co-first author of the study with Schafer and Xingyu Chen, research bioinformatician at Cedars-Sinai.

Preliminary data not yet published show that the loss of the Y chromosome also makes prostate cancers more aggressive, Theodorescu said. “Our researchers postulate that the loss of the Y chromosome is an adaptive strategy that cancer cells have developed to evade the immune system and survive in more organs”said Shlomo Melmed, executive vice president of academic affairs and dean of the Medical School at Cedars-Sinai. “This exciting advance adds to our basic understanding of cancer biology and could have far-reaching implications for cancer treatment in the future.”

