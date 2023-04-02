You should definitely not underestimate these symptoms, your body is sounding an alarm: what to notice and why.

Our body speaks to us, it’s up to us to know how to grasp the signals and possibly intervene. Sometimes some seemingly unimportant or unimportant symptoms are ignored, but it could be a very serious, even fatal mistake. That’s why it’s good to understand when our physique is sending us alarm signals because something isn’t going the right way. If you’re a man, watch out for these very sneaky symptoms.

Catching illnesses and conditions early is the number one rule of being able to heal and get back to a normal life soon. That’s why prevention is so important and to do it right, it’s essential not to ignore some key symptoms to intervene in time: here’s what you should start to notice.

Men should not underestimate these symptoms

We are used to thinking that it is only women who go through menopause, when the menstrual cycle stops naturally and fertile life ends. But it is not a problem reserved for women, there is a male counterpart, from which men also suffer: theandropause. When you experience this natural condition as you age, testosterone production decreases and as a result you have to contend with a whole range of conditions: hair loss, weight gain, decreased libido and erectile dysfunction.

These radical physical changes not only have consequences on the body, but also on a psychological level: for many men it can be difficult to deal with the difficulties under the sheets, being perhaps forced to resort to Viagra, finding yourself with less hair and less strength and energy than before. This is why preparing is important. And how better to prepare than by noticing the symptoms in their early stages?

Of course, these are not changes that appear overnight, but they often start quietly and it’s easy to mistake them for something else or not even notice them. The first signs that andropause is near often concern the sexual apparatus: a drop in libido not due to other causes can be an important alarm bell. Try to understand if it is a recurring condition or not.

The drop in testosterone production can then lead to a slow but inexorable weight gain without you changing your eating habits. To remedy this problem, you just need to be more careful, avoid excesses and possibly contact a professional in the sector.