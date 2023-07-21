Menarini, European go-ahead for a new oncological drug Italpress news agency

PESARO URBINO – DRUGS, PASTILLES (PESARO URBINO – 2010-03-10, Vito Panico) ps the photo can be used in respect of the context in which it was taken, and without defamatory intent of the decorum of the people represented

ROME (ITALPRESS) – The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has issued a positive opinion for elacestrant (ORSERDU) indicated for the treatment of a type of advanced or metastatic breast cancer. Elacestrant (ORSERDU) was approved in January by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) via Priority Review and Fast Track based on results from the pivotal Phase III EMERALD study.

It is a selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of postmenopausal women and adult men with estrogen receptor positive (ER+) and HER2- receptor negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer who have developed ESR1 mutations after at least one line of endocrine therapy.

It is the first and only oral SERD to have successfully completed the last step of clinical development (phase III), to have been approved by the FDA and to have received a positive opinion from the CHMP. The drug is now available in the United States through Menarini Stemline, a biopharmaceutical company acquired by the Menarini Group in 2020.

