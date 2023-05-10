Menarini Group announces new data on elacestrant at ESMO Breast Cancer Congress 2023 and…

Menarini Pharmaceutical Industries United

FLORENCE, Italy and New York, March 20 /PRNewswire/

Menarini Group (“Menarini”), a leading Italian pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, and Stemline Therapeutics (“Stemline”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Menarini Group, announced today that they will be presenting new data on elacestrant at upcoming congresses.

Elacestrant has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of postmenopausal women or adult men with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, ESR1-mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer with disease progression after at least one line of endocrine therapy authorized. The new data will be presented at the upcoming 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Congress and at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

„ER+/HER2 breast cancer represents 70% of all breast cancer cases. ORSERDU® (elacestrant) is the first new endocrine therapy in 20 years to be approved by the FDA for ER+, HER2, ESR1 mutant metastatic breast cancer (mBC), a subgroup , which occurs in up to 40% of patients in second-line treatment for mBC and beyond, and has poor outcomes,” said Elcin Barker Ergun, CEO of Menarini Group. “We continue to generate new data for elacestrant in different subgroups, as well as data on quality of life, which is important because living a normal life during treatment is an important goal for breast cancer patients.”

Details of Menarini Group/Stemline Therapeutics’ upcoming presentations on elacestrant are below.

ESMO Breast Cancer Congress 2023

Summary title: EMERALD Study: Analysis of Patient-Reported Outcomes (PROs) in Patients With Advanced or Metastatic ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer (MBC) Comparing Oral Elacestrant to Standard Endocrine Therapy (SoC)

Summary: 1880

Session title: Proffered Paper session 1 (ID 7)

Date and time of meeting: May 11, 2023; 2:00-3:30 p.m. CEST, Hall Hamburg

Type of presentation: Oral (presentation presented)

2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Summary title: Oral elacestrant versus standard of care in estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative (ER+/HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC) without detectable ESR1 mutation (EMERALD): subgroup analysis by prior duration of CDK4/6i plus endocrine therapy (ET)

Summary: 1070 | Poster Vol #: 291

Session Title: Breast Cancer – Metastasis

Session Date and Time: June 4, 2023; 8:00 AM CDT, Hall A

Type of presentation: poster

About the Phase 3 EMERALD study (NCT03778931)

The Phase 3 EMERALD study is a randomized, open-label, active-controlled study evaluating elacestrant as second- or third-line monotherapy in ER+, HER2-advanced/metastatic breast cancer. The study enrolled 478 patients who had been previously treated with one or two lines of endocrine therapy, including a CDK4/6 inhibitor. Patients participating in the study were randomly assigned to receive either elacestrant or an approved hormonal drug of the investigator’s choice. The primary endpoints of the study were progression-free survival (PFS) in the overall patient population and in patients with mutations in the estrogen receptor 1 gene (ESR1).

About ORSERDU® (elacestrant)

Indication

ORSERDU (elacestrant), 345 mg tablets, is approved by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of postmenopausal women or adult men with Estrogen Receptor (ER)-positive, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, ESR1 -Mutated advanced or metastatic breast cancer with disease progression after at least one line of endocrine therapy.

The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is currently being reviewed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Elacestrant is also being studied in several clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, alone or in combination with other therapies: ELEVATE (NCT05563220); ELECTRA (NCT05386108); and ELCIN ( NCT05596409). Elacestrant is also to be studied in early-stage breast cancer.

For full prescribing information, go to www.orserdu.com

Important safety information, ORSERDU®

Warnings and Precautions

Dyslipidemia: Hypercholesterolemia and hypertriglyceridemia occurred at a frequency of 30% and 27%, respectively, in patients taking ORSERDU. The incidence of grade 3 and 4 hypercholesterolaemia and hypertriglyceridaemia was 0.9% and 2.2%, respectively. Check the lipid profile before starting and regularly while taking ORSERDU.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on evidence from animal studies and its mechanism of action, ORSERDU may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women and women of reproductive age of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise women of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ORSERDU and for 1 week after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ORSERDU and for 1 week after the last dose.

Undesirable side effects

Serious adverse events occurred in 12% of patients receiving ORSERDU. Serious adverse events occurring in more than 1% of patients receiving ORSERDU were musculoskeletal pain (1.7%) and nausea (1.3%). Fatal adverse events occurred in 1.7% of patients receiving ORSERDU, including cardiac arrest, septic shock, diverticulitis, and unknown cause (one patient each).

The most common adverse reactions (≥10%), including laboratory abnormalities, of ORSERDU were musculoskeletal pain (41%), nausea (35%), increased cholesterol (30%), increased AST (29%), increased triglycerides (27% ), fatigue (26%), decreased hemoglobin (26%), vomiting (19%), increased ALT (17%), decreased sodium (16%), increased creatinine (16%), decreased appetite (15%), diarrhea (13%), headache (12%), constipation (12%), abdominal pain (11%), flushing (11%) and dyspepsia (10%).

Drug Interactions

Concomitant use with CYP3A4 inducers and/or inhibitors: Avoid concomitant use of strong or moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors with ORSERDU. Avoid concomitant use of strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers with ORSERDU.

Use with certain groups of people

Lactation: Recommend breastfeeding women not to breastfeed during treatment with ORSERDU and for 1 week after the last dose.

Hepatic impairment: Avoid use of ORSERDU in patients with severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh C). Reduce the dose of ORSERDU in patients with moderate hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B).

The safety and efficacy of ORSERDU in children has not been established.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. at 1-877-332-7961 or email StemlineP[email protected] or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda .gov/medwatch.

About Menarini Group

The Menarini Group is a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company with over $4 billion in sales and more than 17,000 employees. Menarini focuses on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs with products in cardiology, oncology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation and analgesia. With 18 production sites and 9 R&D centers, Menarini products are available in 140 countries worldwide. Visit www.menarini.com for more information.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Menarini Group, is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oncology therapeutics. The Menarini Group received the worldwide licensing rights to elacestrant from Radius Health, Inc. in July 2020. The Menarini Group is now fully responsible for the global registration, commercialization and further development activities for elacestrant. Stemline markets ORSERDU® (elacestrant), an oral small molecule endocrine drug, in the United States for the treatment of postmenopausal women or adult men with estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative, ESR1-mutated advanced disease, or metastatic disease Breast cancer whose disease has progressed after at least one endocrine therapy. Stemline also commercializes ELZONRIS® (Tagraxofusp-erzs), a novel anti-CD123-targeted treatment for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasia (BPDCN), an aggressive hematologic cancer, in the United States and Europe, which is the only approved treatment for BPDCN in the US and the EU. Stemline also markets Nexpovio®, an XPO1 inhibitor for multiple myeloma, in Europe. Stemline also has an extensive clinical pipeline of small molecule and biologics in various stages of development for a range of solid and hematologic cancers.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1958938/MENARINI_GROUP_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/menarini-group-gibt-neue-daten-zu-elacestrant-auf-dem-esmo-brustkrebskongress-2023-und-der-asco-jahrestagung-2023-bekannt-301821333.html

Original content from: Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite, transmitted by news aktuell