Rome – “We are observing an increase in invasive meningococcal and pneumococcal bacterial diseases, infections that have circulated little in the pandemic, causing the natural immunity to fail in the general population. Hence the resurgence of cases that we see in recent months ”. To warn is Giancarlo Icardi, director of the “Hygiene” Complex Operative Unit of the San Martino hospital in Genoa and coordinator of the Scientific Committee of the Italian Society of Hygiene and Preventive Medicine (SItI)who specifies: “fortunately we have vaccines, but coverage is not yet sufficient and has decreased due to the Covid-effect”.

For invasive bacterial diseases there is a surveillance system managed by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità which, during the three years of the pandemic, explains Icardi (sole contact person for Liguria of the Higher Institute of Health), “found a decrease in cases, as also seen for other viruses, because the protective measures implemented against Covid-19 also worked for other pathologies airborne”: 170 cases of invasive menigococcus diseases were recorded in 2018, 190 in 2019 and 74 in 2020. Of those from pneumococcus 1,547 in 2018, 1,679 in 2019 only 499 in 2020.

“These diseases, as expected, have reappeared more intensely now that Sars-Cov-2 is in retreat, as can also be seen from the news stories on the pages of the newspapers, such as that of the 27-year-old Roman who died of bacterial meningitis” . Normally the bacteria remain in the throat, as happens in ‘healthy carriers’ without causing particular consequences. However, if they reach the bloodstream, they cause sepsis and if they pass the cerebral barrier, they cause encephalitis. High fever, neck pain or stiffness, bad headache, vomiting, convulsions are the symptoms that should alert. “In these cases, although not very frequent, the consequences can be serious: the course is very rapid and those who get sick often die or suffer life-long consequences, as in the case of Bebe Vio”, he explains. Infections are more frequent “in small children and adolescents (it was called the ‘sickness of the barracks ‘, because it is linked to overcrowded places), populations for which the vaccine is recommended”.

The meningococcal vaccine is offered in all Regions for all newborns since National Vaccine Prevention Plan 2017-2019 and from the 2023-25 ​​Plan: there is one for meningococcus type B and a tetravalent one against strains A, C, W and Y. For children in the first year of life, coverage is around 70%, satisfactory even if not optimal. The vaccine does not give permanent immunity, which is why a second immunization is expected even in adolescence. But coverage is very low among adolescents: pre-pandemic it did not reach 45% and there has been a marked decline since 2020 “, explains Icardi. Anyone, however, even if they do not present risk conditions, can do it for a fee. A special case is Tuscany where, since 2015, there has been an increase in cases of meningococcus C even among adults, which required targeted measures. A vaccine is also available for the pneumococcus, offered free of charge to all newborns and, in this case, also to the over 65s, the immunosuppressed and the chronically ill (diabetes, respiratory or cardiac diseases), subjects in which this bacterium is one of the most common causes of pneumonia.