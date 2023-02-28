Home Health Meningitis, Tommaso Fabris died, the 17-year-old from Vicenza hospitalized over the weekend
Meningitis, Tommaso Fabris died, the 17-year-old from Vicenza hospitalized over the weekend

Meningitis, Tommaso Fabris died, the 17-year-old from Vicenza hospitalized over the weekend


He did not make it Thomas Fabris: this afternoon the death of the 17-year-old boy from Tezze sul Brenta (Vicenza) was declared dead, suffering from type B meningitis and hospitalized at the San Bassiano hospital in Bassano del Grappa over the weekend. The parents let the hospital know that they have already started the organ harvesting procedure and are already in contact with the Transplant Center.

Outside the Bassano hospital this morning a banner also appeared with the words “Forza Tommy” on which a heart had been drawn. And yesterday evening the classmates of the scientific high school from Ponte di Bassano with the mates of the basketball team where the boy played held a prayer vigil.

Hopes immediately hung by a thread. The doctors did everything to be able to keep the student alive but there was nothing they could do for the young man. Ulss 7 Pedemontana has started tracing all the contacts the boy had in the last 10 days, including his teammates with whom he trained and the opponents he met in a match played in recent days. There are 265 people currently on prophylaxis.


