The day after the tragic disappearance of the 17-year-old Thomas FabrisUlss 2 Marca Trevigiana has invited the 22 teammates of the boy, a player of The Basketball Team of Riese Pio X, to get vaccinated against Meningococcus type B.

Of Riese’s 22 contacts, they were well vaccinated against Meningococcus type B 17 between players and staff. Of the remaining 5: one will get vaccinated in Marostica, one in Bassano del Grappa, one in Padua and another tomorrow, Thursday 2 March, in Riese. Only one has yet to decide whether to get vaccinated or not. The appointment for the second dose has been made for April 5 (2 doses are expected).

The condolences

Meanwhile the Municipality of Tezze sul Brenta mourns the passing of the 17-year-old boy suffering from an aggressive form of meningitis. The entire community expresses their grief at the loss of this young life. “The situation immediately appeared very serious and despite the efforts of the emergency room and resuscitation doctors, Tommaso’s clinical picture was desperate – reads a note – for our community it is a difficult mourning even just to accept, because when a 17-year-old boy loses his life, it’s really hard to become aware of such a dramatic reality”.

The affection that is surrounding the boy’s family is testimony to how much he was well liked and respected by his community. “When I went to say goodbye to Tommaso in the hospital together with his family and many classmates, I saw such deep pain in everyone’s eyes that it left in each of us great discomfort and a sense of injustice” he concludes Luigi PellandaMayor of the Municipality of Tezze sul Brenta.







