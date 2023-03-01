Home Health Meningitis, Tommaso’s companions invited to get vaccinated: 17 show up
Health

Meningitis, Tommaso’s companions invited to get vaccinated: 17 show up

by admin



The day after the tragic disappearance of the 17-year-old Thomas FabrisUlss 2 Marca Trevigiana has invited the 22 teammates of the boy, a player of The Basketball Team of Riese Pio X, to get vaccinated against Meningococcus type B.

Of Riese’s 22 contacts, they were well vaccinated against Meningococcus type B 17 between players and staff. Of the remaining 5: one will get vaccinated in Marostica, one in Bassano del Grappa, one in Padua and another tomorrow, Thursday 2 March, in Riese. Only one has yet to decide whether to get vaccinated or not. The appointment for the second dose has been made for April 5 (2 doses are expected).

The condolences

Meanwhile the Municipality of Tezze sul Brenta mourns the passing of the 17-year-old boy suffering from an aggressive form of meningitis. The entire community expresses their grief at the loss of this young life. “The situation immediately appeared very serious and despite the efforts of the emergency room and resuscitation doctors, Tommaso’s clinical picture was desperate – reads a note – for our community it is a difficult mourning even just to accept, because when a 17-year-old boy loses his life, it’s really hard to become aware of such a dramatic reality”.

The affection that is surrounding the boy’s family is testimony to how much he was well liked and respected by his community. “When I went to say goodbye to Tommaso in the hospital together with his family and many classmates, I saw such deep pain in everyone’s eyes that it left in each of us great discomfort and a sense of injustice” he concludes Luigi PellandaMayor of the Municipality of Tezze sul Brenta.

See also  five irregularities found in the Brindisi area since the beginning of the year



You may also like

Electric-only cars from 2035, what’s happening in the...

the tribute to Mia Martini – DiLei

what it is, where it is and how...

Elisa Visari has discovered the betrayal and wants...

Antonella Fiordelisi’s tears for Edoardo Donnamaria – Big...

New Milan stadium at Maura? Sala-Cardinal, meeting over

LG OLED TV: all the information, details and...

Alzheimer’s Warning: “Don’t Eat These Foods!”

Massacre Cutro, the sarcasm of the magistrate after...

Investigation into Covid in Bergamo Conte and Speranza...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy