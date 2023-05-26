Meningitis, vaccination coverage “too low and uneven”

It has a relatively low incidence of 0.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. But almost 30% of the population is a healthy carrier, and therefore a vehicle of contagion. And, above all, it is a deadly and debilitating disease, which can manifest itself in the form of an epidemic, evolve rapidly and cause serious consequences in the health, economic and social fields. We are talking about meningitis, i.e. the inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, which are normally sterile: a generally infectious disease, which can be caused by viruses, bacteria (mainly of three types: Neisseria meningitidismeningococcus, typical of the respiratory tract, of which five are the strains capable of causing disease, A, B, C, W 135 and Y; Streptococcus pneumoniae; Haemophilus influenzae type b) and other microorganisms.

Meningococcal meningitis B 06 October 2022



The good news is that there are very effective vaccines against meningitis. The bad ones, on the other hand, have just emerged during a Dialogue Meeting promoted by the health policy magazine Italian Health Policy Brief and held in Rome: first of all, the low incidence of meningitis means that in public opinion there is still an inadequate perception of the real risk associated with its high lethality; second, the primary prevention tools against the disease (i.e. vaccination) are still too uneven and differently accessible throughout the country.

Meningococcal meningitis C and strains A, W-135, Y 06 October 2022





Vaccination coverage: we are far from the targets

A few numbers: at present, only six regions – Lazio, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily – recommend vaccination against meningococcus B (the most common bacterial strain) for adolescents; also for vaccinations against other strains, in the age groups in which they are recommended, national data report an average coverage of 76% at 36 months, very far from the objective of the National Vaccine Prevention Plan. This is why it is necessary to intervene immediately and promptly, simplifying and making access to vaccination more homogeneous, involving schools above all: “The meningococcal vaccination – said Roberta Siquilini, president of the Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti) – is safe and effective against a very serious pathology that normally manifests itself with epidemic clusters in schools or recreational places. The data relating to vaccination coverage shows us how the population does not have the correct perception of the risk run, especially by children and young people, and it is therefore necessary to commit ourselves so that the active and free offer of vaccination is supported by information courses for parents also in the school environment. The Prevention Departments must therefore be provided with adequate resources to be able to carry out that communication part which, in our country, is still particularly weak”.

My child is 14, should I get the meningitis vaccine? With which vaccines? February 28, 2023





Meningitis, a “very ugly beast” that can strike at any age

There’s more: although meningitis is a predominantly pediatric and adolescent disease, it cannot be forgotten – the experts remind us – that it can also strike in adulthood, especially some subjects at risk. For example, immunocompromised people and transplant recipients, but more generally all those who are exposed to risks for professional or behavioral reasons and who are often not adequately informed of the recommendation and free of charge of anti-meningococcal vaccinations. “Vaccines – he said Stephen Vella, infectious disease specialist, researcher and professor of global health at the Catholic University of Rome – represent the most important public health tool that science has made available to mankind. The prevention of numerous diseases has allowed for the extraordinary growth of the life expectancy and quality of life of millions of people. Specifically, meningococcal disease is a rare but very serious bacterial disease, a ‘ugly beast’, that can cause long-term damage, such as loss of limbs or severe brain damage, and be fatal. Vaccination is the best way to avoid it”.

Meningitis, positive results for 5-in-1 vaccine candidate by Dario Rubino

15 March 2023





In particular, various requests emerged from the Dialogue Meeting to ensure that the health response is more incisive in terms of primary prevention: more personnel resources in the Prevention Departments, a homogeneous adoption of the vaccination calendar throughout the national territory; a continuous and effective communication activity to counter the phenomenon of vaccination hesitancy and to inform public opinion; the consolidation of the school as a driving force for actions aimed at creating awareness, both in students and in their families, of the importance and safety of vaccines.