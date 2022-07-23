Home Health Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family members undergoing prophylaxis
CHIOGGIA – A young non-Italian woman who lives and works in our area is hospitalized with a diagnosis of meningitis in the Intensive Care Unit of theChiogg hospitalsince last night. The health workers of the Ulss 3 Serenissima have carried out all the necessary checks with the consequent actions of research and monitoring of contacts. Three family members living together underwent prophylaxis. The Public Health and Hygiene Service of Ulss 3 Serenissima, on the other hand, simultaneously activated the search for potential business contacts, which has already been completed: «Today morning – explains the director of the Prevention Department Vittorio Selle – our operators went to the place where the patient carries out her work, selected the people considered at risk contacts and subjected them to antibiotic prophylaxis. These are 8 colleagues who agreed to undergo prophylaxis because they worked in contact with the sick patient for many hours, sharing the operative spaces with her. They were not considered at risk, as they worked in completely separate environments, a few dozen people, however, tracked by our health professionals».

