The Hygiene and Public Health Service of Ulss 2 was notified on the evening of Thursday 30 March of a case of meningococcal meningitis type B in a 15-year-old boy.

“The young man – reports the same Ulss in a note – attends a high school and showed the first symptoms of the disease on the evening of Wednesday 29 March”. On Thursday, the 15-year-old was taken to the emergency room of the Montebelluna hospital where he was diagnosed with meningitis and consequently transferred to the Ca’ Foncello hospital where he is currently hospitalized in intensive care. “The young man’s life is not in danger – assures the director general of Ulss 2, Francesco Benazzi -. At the moment he is still hospitalized in intensive care but his conditions are stable ». Already on Thursday evening, the Sisp subjected about 20 close contacts of the boy to prophylaxis. Today, however, classmates will be put on prophylaxis, another twenty people in total.

The case that emerged in the Montebelluna area comes just a month after the tragic death of Thomas Fabris the 17-year-old from Tezze sul Brenta missed the affection of his loved ones due to bacterial meningitis. «Unfortunately in this period – concludes the general manager Benazzi – there may be a risk that, especially minors, they may contract meningitis. This year’s cases in our Ulss they are not on the rise so I would avoid alarmism. The important thing is to be able to identify the symptoms in time (high fever, nausea and headache) by going to the emergency room immediately ».