Home Health Meningococcal B meningitis, 15 year old hospitalized in intensive care
Health

Meningococcal B meningitis, 15 year old hospitalized in intensive care

by admin
Meningococcal B meningitis, 15 year old hospitalized in intensive care

The Hygiene and Public Health Service of Ulss 2 was notified on the evening of Thursday 30 March of a case of meningococcal meningitis type B in a 15-year-old boy.

“The young man – reports the same Ulss in a note – attends a high school and showed the first symptoms of the disease on the evening of Wednesday 29 March”. On Thursday, the 15-year-old was taken to the emergency room of the Montebelluna hospital where he was diagnosed with meningitis and consequently transferred to the Ca’ Foncello hospital where he is currently hospitalized in intensive care. “The young man’s life is not in danger – assures the director general of Ulss 2, Francesco Benazzi -. At the moment he is still hospitalized in intensive care but his conditions are stable ». Already on Thursday evening, the Sisp subjected about 20 close contacts of the boy to prophylaxis. Today, however, classmates will be put on prophylaxis, another twenty people in total.

The case that emerged in the Montebelluna area comes just a month after the tragic death of Thomas Fabris the 17-year-old from Tezze sul Brenta missed the affection of his loved ones due to bacterial meningitis. «Unfortunately in this period – concludes the general manager Benazzi – there may be a risk that, especially minors, they may contract meningitis. This year’s cases in our Ulss they are not on the rise so I would avoid alarmism. The important thing is to be able to identify the symptoms in time (high fever, nausea and headache) by going to the emergency room immediately ».

See also  New pneumococcal vaccine for children. Icardi: "Step forward for public health" - Primocanale.it

You may also like

L’Aquila, a former chief physician, kills his wife...

Green light from the Board of Sport and...

Nocturnal anxiety attacks: symptoms and what to do

Meningitis, 15-year-old boy serious in intensive care. Prophylaxis...

Cricket flour: only 1 out of 10 Italians...

The ranking of medicines that cannot be missing...

Multiple sclerosis, immune system on a diet to...

Atopic dermatitis, a new drug that extinguishes inflammation...

The girl who had graduated from the hospital...

Autism, in some forms virtual and augmented reality...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy