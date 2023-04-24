Meningococci: What makes them so insidious – and how to protect your children

With World Vaccination Week from April 24th to 30th, the World Health Organization (WHO) wants to raise awareness of protection options against preventable diseases. Comprehensive vaccination protection can prevent lifelong consequences – this also applies to meningococci. Although meningococcal disease is very rare, it can become life-threatening within a few hours. They most commonly affect babies and young children because their immune systems are not yet fully developed.

Meningococcal disease is treacherous

In the case of meningococcal diseases, non-specific symptoms such as headaches, fever, chills, dizziness and a severe feeling of illness can occur suddenly. Meningococci can cause meningitis (meningitis) or blood poisoning (sepsis).

In the case of meningitis, vomiting and neck stiffness are also present. Symptoms such as irritability, drowsiness or seizures can also occur. In the case of a septic course, there is bleeding into the skin, a drop in blood pressure and organ failure.3 If parents suspect this, they should consult a doctor or a hospital immediately. Every minute counts. Many do not know: there are different meningococcal groups

In Germany, around 10 percent of all patients die despite intensive medical care – for families, the world can turn upside down within a few hours if they fall ill. One in five sufferers can experience consequences such as loss of limbs or scarring

Vaccinations can help avoid such an experience for parents as well as for the affected child. However, many mothers and fathers do not know that there are different groups of meningococci and therefore different vaccinations.