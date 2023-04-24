Meningococci: What makes them so insidious – and how to protect your children

With World Vaccination Week from April 24th to 30th, the World Health Organization (WHO) wants to raise awareness of protection options against preventable diseases. Comprehensive vaccination protection can prevent lifelong consequences – this also applies to meningococci. Although meningococcal disease is very rare, it can become life-threatening within a few hours. They most commonly affect babies and young children because their immune systems are not yet fully developed.
Meningococcal disease is treacherous
In the case of meningococcal diseases, non-specific symptoms such as headaches, fever, chills, dizziness and a severe feeling of illness can occur suddenly. Meningococci can cause meningitis (meningitis) or blood poisoning (sepsis).
In the case of meningitis, vomiting and neck stiffness are also present. Symptoms such as irritability, drowsiness or seizures can also occur. In the case of a septic course, there is bleeding into the skin, a drop in blood pressure and organ failure.3 If parents suspect this, they should consult a doctor or a hospital immediately. Every minute counts. Many do not know: there are different meningococcal groups
In Germany, around 10 percent of all patients die despite intensive medical care – for families, the world can turn upside down within a few hours if they fall ill. One in five sufferers can experience consequences such as loss of limbs or scarring
Vaccinations can help avoid such an experience for parents as well as for the affected child. However, many mothers and fathers do not know that there are different groups of meningococci and therefore different vaccinations.
Vaccinations can protect
For the best possible protection against meningococcal diseases, there are different vaccinations that are already available for babies from the first months or in the first year of life. Many parents do not know that the standard vaccination against group C meningococci recommended by the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) does not protect their children against others in this country
occurring meningococcal groups.5 Meningococcal diseases in Germany are most frequently caused by group B, followed by Y and C.4 Parents should therefore speak to their pediatrician or their doctor as early as possible about the various meningococcal vaccinations and get informed seek advice-. Many health insurance companies reimburse the costs. You can see what your health insurance company offers on the website www.meningitis-bewegt.de/kostenarrett.