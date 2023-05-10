Menopause and estrogen are no longer a problem: here are the 7 foods that save you

It happens to practically all women: the Menopause and Estrogen binomial no longer has a balance and various disorders can arise.

However, we must not “demonize” a physiological change, which also brings with it positive implications. To overcome the decrease in estrogen, among other things, we have many methods, also and above all natural.

Let’s start by saying that when we talk about Estrogen refers to gods Hormoneswhich are of various type and I’m present in both men and women. In the latter they abound more, especially in thechildbearing ageand go to regulate many body functions: not only possibility of procreation but also mood and libidoand play a vital role in bone healthfrom the skin and some brain functions.

We will talk about estrogen to simplify the concept, but we can still say with certainty that the levels of these change very often in a woman’s lifeuntil it almost disappears completely during menopause.

Il drop in estrogenas well as theexcesslead to certain consequences on the salute: in the first case, as can also be seen from a study published in the journal Biomedical and Phamarcotherapy, bone loss, muscle wasting, or blood sugar imbalances; on the other hand, excessive amounts of estrogen increase the risk of diseases of the ovaries and also of tumors.

Menopause and estrogen, how to compensate for the decline?

When a woman approaches theno longer fertile ageit is obviously necessary talk to your gynecologist or doctor, or specialist; this is because the phase is complex and above all varies over time and from woman to woman.

We can maintain an adequate level of estrogen in several ways: one of the best known is Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), which consists in the administration of hormones through patches/tablets or vaginal ovules. This type of therapy is not free from possible risks (greater risk of forms of cancer) and it is for this reason that, obviously, the attending physician must decide whether it is appropriate to prescribe it or not.

In alternativewe can use the Natureeven if even in this case do-it-yourself is not recommended, and it is always good to consult a specialist.

Many foods have substances, phytoestrogens, which have an estrogen-like action. Adding them to the diet can therefore help the body manage imbalances.

Dried fruit including also Plums, Apricots and Dates, thanks to the high content of fibers and mineral salts;

including also Plums, Apricots and Dates, thanks to the high content of fibers and mineral salts; Flax Seeds and Sesame Seeds since they contain Lignani, a group of Polyphenols known for their beneficial contribution also to the heart and the immune system;

since they contain Lignani, a group of Polyphenols known for their beneficial contribution also to the heart and the immune system; Beans (white and red) and chickpeas ; in addition to proteins, they contain numerous beneficial substances, cumestans and isoflavones;

; in addition to proteins, they contain numerous beneficial substances, cumestans and isoflavones; SOYBEAN known to be high in phytoestrogens;

known to be high in phytoestrogens; Red Fruits, Forests and Berries; they also contain many Lignani.

So with a diet richer in these delicious foods we will also bring a balance to the decrease in estrogen.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

