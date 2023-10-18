Menopause day, it’s still a taboo. Knowing it because it can be a rebirth

In Italy, there are approximately 14 million women between the ages of 45 and 75 and over 3 and a half million women over 75. The results of a Censis survey, on the occasion of Menopause Day which is celebrated today, indicate that approximately 3 out of 4 consider this phase a natural period of life.

In the presence of moderate to severe symptoms, in particular hot flashes – present in approximately 40% of cases – Italians mainly resort to natural remedies and use specific hormonal therapies in less than 10% of cases, considering themselves only moderately satisfied with the medical care they receive.

