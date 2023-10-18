Home » Menopause day, it’s still a taboo. Knowing it because it can be a rebirth
Health

Menopause day, it’s still a taboo. Knowing it because it can be a rebirth

by admin
Menopause day, it’s still a taboo. Knowing it because it can be a rebirth

In Italy, there are approximately 14 million women between the ages of 45 and 75 and over 3 and a half million women over 75. The results of a Censis survey, on the occasion of Menopause Day which is celebrated today, indicate that approximately 3 out of 4 consider this phase a natural period of life.

In the presence of moderate to severe symptoms, in particular hot flashes – present in approximately 40% of cases – Italians mainly resort to natural remedies and use specific hormonal therapies in less than 10% of cases, considering themselves only moderately satisfied with the medical care they receive.

See also  Health: Mattarella, guaranteeing assistance on rare diseases - Ultima Ora

You may also like

Jon Arrieta, Director of the Basque Institute of...

Herpetic encephalitis at 13 years old, could the...

The Impact of Nutrition on Sleep: Foods to...

beds occupied for “social reasons”, assistance in the...

Telethon Foundation assigns new funds (4.3 million) for...

Police Station Organizes Self-Defense Course for Doctors to...

AUSL Modena – Doctor Andrea Fabbo appointed vice...

The Pathology of Stress: Disregarding the Sacredness of...

“PINK AUTUMN 2023”: SATURDAY 21 OCTOBER IS “BRA...

Maintaining Memory: Strategies for a Healthy and Vibrant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy