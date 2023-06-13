Menopause: diet can relieve symptoms | > – Guide

Status: 08.06.2023 11:09 a.m During the menopause, many women suffer from insomnia, sweating and hot flashes. Many ailments can be alleviated with the right diet and the right recipes.

Around the age of 50, women experience menopause, also known as the menopause. In the years before and after the last menstrual period (menopause), the female hormone balance changes significantly. Ovulation becomes less and less frequent, the corpus luteum hormones decrease and menstruation becomes irregular. Now the estrogens go haywire before the female cycle ends and less estrogens are formed permanently. In this transition phase, symptoms such as insomnia, sweating and hot flashes can occur.

Further information Tasty, quickly prepared and healthy: These dishes are beneficial for menopausal symptoms. more

Menopause: Higher risk of disease

A 50-year-old woman needs around 400 fewer calories per day than a 25-year-old. Because muscle mass decreases with age. In return, the fat stores grow, especially on the stomach. Belly fat releases inflammatory messengers, thereby increasing the risk of:

vascular diseases

Diabetes

Tumors of the intestines, kidneys, pancreas, breast and uterus.

The risk of a heart attack increases during menopause because the positive effect of estrogen on blood pressure and cholesterol levels is lost. After the menopause, the concentration of the protective HDL cholesterol in the blood decreases, while that of the harmful LDL cholesterol increases – even in slim women.

prevent cardiovascular diseases

During menopause, women should save calories in the right place:

“Empty” carbohydrates from white flour products and sweets should become the exception.

from white flour products and sweets should become the exception. Whole Foods and the flavorful one Mediterranean cuisine provide the body with many indispensable nutrients.

and the flavorful one provide the body with many indispensable nutrients. Omega-3 fatty acids protect the heart and arteries – oily fish such as salmon, herring and mackerel should therefore be on the menu several times a week.

protect the heart and arteries – oily fish such as salmon, herring and mackerel should therefore be on the menu several times a week. are recommended healthy oils with a high content of healthy fatty acids and valuable plant substances, for example walnut oil, olive oil, wheat germ oil or linseed oil.

Protein for muscle maintenance during menopause

A high-protein diet is ideal for maintaining muscles during menopause. Much animal protein contain for example:

light meat

Fisch

Owner

Quark

yogurt

hard cheese

Milch

Vegetable protein is found, for example, in soy products and legumes.

Calcium against bone loss

Menopausal women should keep an eye on their calcium needs. The lack of estrogen leads to degradation processes in the bones. However, this can be slowed down with a lot of exercise, preferably outdoors, and with an adequate intake of calcium. The German Nutrition Society recommends taking 1,000 milligrams a day with food.

There is a lot of calcium in hard cheese such as Emmental or mountain cheese with around 300 milligrams per slice. A natural yoghurt for breakfast, a few nuts in between and a small glass of milk before going to bed – this covers the daily calcium requirement.

Important: Vitamin D promotes calcium absorption. Our skin can only produce enough of it itself outdoors during the day in summer. In winter, the body’s stores of vitamin D are then often used up.

Dietary fiber for indigestion

Many women experience digestive problems during menopause. The decline in estrogen can lead to sluggish bowel movements and constipation. Dietary fiber promotes digestion. At least 30 grams of this per day is recommended – this is easily achievable by eating whole grains, nuts, seeds and vegetables.

Anyone who doesn’t tolerate muesli and raw food very well should switch to cereal porridge and gently steamed food. It is best not to eat raw food such as fruit, salad or vegetables in the evening so that the intestines can rest overnight.

Yoghurt, quark and vegetables pickled in lactic acid, such as gherkins or sauerkraut, help with sluggish intestines. White flour products, chocolate and bananas should be avoided.

Menopausal symptoms: Isoflavones and lignans act like estrogen

Isoflavones are secondary plant substances (phytohormones) that can mimic the effects of estrogen in the body. They are found in soy products, for example. Similar substances (lignans) can also be found in domestic plants – for example in linseed, legumes, cereals, berries, pome fruit and salads.

Essential oils inhibit sweat production

Pomegranates and traditional medicinal plants such as sage are also said to have a positive effect on menopause symptoms. The essential oils in sage tea inhibit nerve endings in the sweat glands, causing them to produce less sweat. Hops, lady’s mantle and black cohosh also contain phytohormones. They are considered proven natural remedies during menopause.

experts on the topic

Nutritionist, Oecotrophologist

Heinrich-Barth-Strasse 5

20146 Hamburg

(040) 271 94 91 Stockmeyerstraße 43

20457 Hamburg

(040) 228 655 38

Further information

Eat a diet rich in calcium, gentle on the heart and with enough fiber – just a few of the tips for women with menopausal symptoms. Download (43KB)

Menopausal women often suffer from joint pain, for example in the shoulders or fingers. The cause is often a lack of estrogen. more

Sleep disorders are common after the age of 50. One reason for this is aging processes in the cells. What helps with disturbed sleep? more