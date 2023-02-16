The menopause it is a delicate phase of life as it involves a series of changes in the female body including the tendency to gain weight, skin dryness and hair loss. Focusing on this last aspect in particular, many women experience loss of thickness, higher frequency of fall, decrease in glosschanges in the consistency up to major dryness and brittleness. This is why it is important to take care of it in advance so as to reduce unpleasant consequences.

The differences start to emerge from the age of 40

Although each woman is unique, she is starting from 40 years that are starting to notice differences in female hair as well as the emergence of some problems. «With the arrival of menopause we are witnessing an important hormonal change between estrogens (female hormones) and androgens (male hormones). In this period, there is a progressive decrease in estrogen, while testosterone remains stable and this, together with the onset of menopause, also causes the hair’s life cycle to shorten, making it easier to fall out,” he explains. Nadia Misinohealth director of the Insparya Center in Milan.

Menopause: Proper hair care helps prevent alopecia

Considering that hair says a lot about a person and their general state of health, it’s essential follow good habits, therefore prefer a balanced diet, exercise regularly and take care of your hygiene. Here are the doctor’s tips to have healthy hair even in menopause:

Diet. Maintaining a healthy, varied and balanced diet protects against nutritional deficiencies that can affect the beauty of the hair. Sport. An active lifestyle also has a very positive impact on our hair. When we exercise, blood flow and oxygenation are activated, helping to improve scalp tone and prevent hair loss. Hygiene care. Maintaining good personal hygiene, washing your hair regularly, is the key to strong and healthy hair. Avoid tobacco and alcohol. Resorting to vitamin supplements to compensate for any nutritional deficiencies is certainly advisable.

Non-invasive treatments

In some cases, specifics may be useful adjuvant treatments in the prevention of hair loss such as the mesotherapyone of the techniques developed by the European Group Insparya, specialized in hair transplantation. Citing one, MesoHair+ Insparya is a biostimulation and nutrition treatment which stimulates the production of strong hair and prevents hair loss. As Misino explains, «it is a quick, non-invasive and easy to perform procedure. It consists in the intradermal administration of a preparation that biologically activates the cells of the follicular units, favoring the production of hair that will have greater quality and resistance».

However, hormonal changes aren’t the only factors that can affect hair loss. Among the possible causes there is also the genetic predisposition, stress and anxiety. For this reason, if you are concerned about hair loss, she always advises you to consult a specialist to identify the true origin of the problem and identify the best solution to solve it.

