Home » Menopause, hormone therapy linked to increased risk of dementia – Medicine
Health

Menopause, hormone therapy linked to increased risk of dementia – Medicine

by admin
Menopause, hormone therapy linked to increased risk of dementia – Medicine

Menopause, hormonal therapy linked to increased risk of dementia © ANSA/Ansa

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 29 – Hormone therapy used to deal with the discomforts of menopause has been linked to a greater risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s, especially if taken for several years: the risk has increased by up to 74%. This was revealed by a study conducted by Nelsan Pourhadi of the University of Copenhagen and published in the British Medical Journal.

Hormone therapy, used to relieve common menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, includes tablets containing estrogen alone or a combination of estrogen and progestin, as well as skin patches, gels, and creams. Long-term use of menopausal hormone therapy has been shown in the past to be associated with the development of dementia, confirming the findings of the Women’s Health Initiative Memory Study, the largest clinical study on this topic.

However, data on the effect of short-term use and different treatment regimens on the risk of dementia were lacking. To fill these gaps, the Danish researchers evaluated the association between the use of combined estrogen and progestogen therapy and the development of dementia based on the type of hormone treatment, duration of use and age of intake.

Drawing on data from the Danish national registry, they identified 5,589 dementia cases and 55,890 dementia-free controls, from a population of all Danish women aged 50 to 60 in 2000. Before diagnosis, 1,782 (32%) cases and 16,154 (29%) controls had received estrogen-progestin therapy starting at a mean age of 53 years. The mean duration of use was 3.8 years for women who developed dementia and 3.6 years for others.

The results show that, compared with women who had never used the treatment, those who took estrogen-progestogen therapy had a 24 per cent higher risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. The risk increases with extended use, from 21% more for a year or less to 74% for more than 12 years of use. The increase in the rate of dementia was similar between the continuous (estrogen and progestogen taken daily) and cyclic (estrogen and progestogen taken daily for 10 to 14 days per month) treatment regimens.

The use of progestogen-only and vaginal estrogen-only therapy has not been associated with the development of dementia. (HANDLE).

See also  10 foods that make you fat but you wouldn't know it

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

You may also like

Intestinal health: Why prevention plays a key role...

These are the symptoms you feel before realizing...

Heart-saving vitamin D, reduces heart attack risk in...

From Straitjackets to Seeds: Psychiatric Patients Cultivate Hope...

Sacchi recounts when Berlusconi said: «Whoever follows Arrigo...

Understanding Bronchitis: Causes, Symptoms, and the Importance of...

BRING – Greetings – News – EU

The Growing Popularity and Effectiveness of Intermittent Fasting...

The 8 bone fractures, the most painful

Beware of aspirin: what you need to know...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy