Menopause: How to stimulate your metabolism during menopause

Many women tend to gain weight faster during menopause. In order to avoid exactly this, it is essential to know why women over the age of 50 store more fat to counteract weight gain.

Slowed metabolism during menopause

The following happens in the female body: During menopause, your body gradually reduces estrogen production, which means that estrogen levels gradually drop. However, the hormone estrogen is not only involved in the female menstrual cycle, but also has an impact on various metabolic processes in the body, including fat burning.

In addition, due to low estrogen levels and the increasing dominance of the hormone testosterone during menopause, the distribution of fat in your body changes. The body fat now accumulates less in the “typically female areas” such as the hips, but increasingly in the middle of the body, like in men, i.e. on the stomach.

Estrogen deficiency and low basal metabolic rate

The lack of estrogen makes it harder for you to lose weight during and after menopause. In addition, the basal metabolic rate is lower in this phase of life because your body no longer needs as much energy as it did when you were younger. If you do not take this into account in your diet, you may gain weight.

Maintaining weight or losing excess pounds during menopause requires discipline, exercise and a conscious diet.

This is how you stimulate your metabolism

The more you challenge your body, the more calories you burn. However, you do not have to become a high-performance athlete. In everyday life there are many ways to get enough exercise. Even a leisurely walk can help burn a lot of calories.

For example, leave your car behind or walk. Of course, it doesn’t hurt if you also do “real” sport. However, you do not necessarily have to do endurance sports or muscle training on machines, but you can also fall back on yoga or Pilates.

Changing your diet and intermittent fasting can help

It is important to emphasize that diets are not recommended, as they often result in the dreaded yo-yo effect causing you to weigh even more after the diet than before.

Intermittent fasting, for example the 18:6 method, is suitable instead. During the time when you are not eating, fat burning is stimulated.

But even in a shorter mealtime window, you should be careful about what you eat. Long-term dietary changes are the best way to maintain your weight. It is important that your diet is balanced.

These foods should be on the menu

It makes sense if you eat plenty of protein. Protein is not only important for building muscle, but also for digestion. The body needs more energy to digest protein, which stimulates metabolism. It also strengthens your muscles and bones.

In contrast, you should generally reduce the intake of carbohydrates. Low Carb good for maintaining or losing weight.

It is also important which carbohydrates you eat: carbohydrates with a high glycemic index make you hungry again shortly after eating. This group of carbohydrates includes white flour products, pasta and white rice. Sugar should also be the exception in your diet.

Complex carbohydrates, i.e. whole grain products with a lower glycemic index, are significantly better. So if you want to maintain your weight or even lose weight, diet plays a major role during menopause.

