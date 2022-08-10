From mid-September, a new service dedicated to women aged 45 and over starts at the Oglio Po Hospital. This is the clinic for menopause which can be accessed fortnightly, on Mondays.

“A clear choice was to extend this service to Oglio Po – he explains Giuseppe Rossi, ASST General Manager of Cremona – a territory that has always been very attentive and sensitive to the problems of women of all ages. The opening of this new clinic undoubtedly represents an opportunity that enriches the health offer in the Casalasco – Viadanese area ”.

The doctor will manage the new clinic Valentina Santamaria (Gynecologist, UO Obstetrics and Gynecology, formerly responsible for the same service at the Cremona Hospital) who states: “Menopause or better, climacteric, is not a disease. However, many women experience ailments caused by this physiological change. Taking care of a patient from the perimenopausal to postmenopausal phase means taking a 360 ° look at the woman’s health “.





“From clinical practice, we have realized that investing in specialist visits offers the opportunity to intercept significant problems early even when the woman is in full well-being: for example, specific cardiovascular, neurological, oncological, gynecological and internist vulnerabilities. All this is functional to effective prevention and appropriate management ”- continues Santamaria.

The clinic is accessed with a referral from the general practitioner with a request for a first gynecological visit and an outpatient diagnostic question of menopause. In fact, “The woman can request the control also and only for preventive purposes – explains Santamaria. In particular, women with moderate-severe climacteric syndrome deserving of pharmacological treatment (HRT) will be followed ”.

The treatment will be personalized: “Before the visit and any diagnostic tests for the correct clinical classification, the woman will be subjected to an accurate medical history – adds Santamaria. The first doctor-patient meeting and the relational aspects are important for establishing a relationship of trust and starting a therapeutic path aimed and respectful of the single woman in her uniqueness “.

“After the positive experience gained at the Cremona Hospital from 2015 to today, with an average of about fifty visits per month, I am really happy to start this new adventure – continues Santamaria. In the new clinic, for the moment, gynecological examinations, transvaginal ultrasound of I and II level, pap test will be carried out. When needed, we will work in an integrated way with other specialists (cardiologist, endocrinologist, breast specialist, etc.). The intention, over time, is to lay the foundations for the creation of increasingly specialized clinics, capable of addressing various problems such as, for example, bone metabolism or nutritional aspects “.





AMBULATORY FOR THE MENOPAUSE: WHERE IT IS – OU Obstetrics and Gynecology, 1st floor – Oglio Po Hospital (Via Staffolo, 51 – Vicomoscano, Casalmaggiore) – Hours: active from 19 September 2022, every fortnight on Monday, from 9 to 13

HOW TO BOOK – It is possible to book a visit directly to the CUP of the Oglio Po Hospital (from Monday to Friday 8-18.30) or by contacting the regional toll-free number 800 638 638 (from Monday to Saturday, 8-20 hours). You need a referral from the attending physician with a request for a “first gynecological visit” and a diagnostic question “menopause surgery”.

MORE INFORMATION – What is Menopause? Menopause means “last menstruation” so the term is used improperly, it would be better to talk about “climacteric”. The climacteric is certainly not a disease but a particularly long phase in a woman’s life that extends from 1-2 years before the last menstruation up to senile age.

What are the symptoms? In this phase, the symptoms also vary as to the timing of onset: we are talking about early symptoms such as irregularity of the cycle and so-called “vasomotor” disorders such as hot flashes and night sweats, followed in a lower percentage but with a significant impact on the quality of life from mood disorders, sexual disorders, urogenital syndrome, joint and muscle pain (arthralgia and myalgia) and not least osteoporosis.

