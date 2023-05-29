Menopause: Sheila de Liz on prejudice against hormone therapy

by Constanze Loeffler 29.05.2023, 10:53



Gynecologist and best-selling author Sheila de Liz has brought the discussion about menopause and hormone treatment into the mainstream. A conversation about her own sleep disorders and why old prejudices still dominate the debate.

Miss Dr. de Liz, are you familiar with menopausal symptoms?

And whether! Then I sit there, my husband explains something to me. I understand every word in itself, but I don’t get the context. Sometimes even my children tell me annoyed: We already told you that three times. Or I only get five or six hours of sleep at night.

What are you doing about it?

i take hormones I notice right away when I forget them.